'I’m soaking wet because...': When Margot Robbie revealed her poor first impression of Will Smith during USD 158 million movie audition

After the immaculate success of the biggest movie of the year, Barbie, Margot Robbie sure is shining as the biggest superstar of 2023. Amid this, a lot of her fun times from the sets are making their way to the talks once again. Just as the story of the actress spending fun time on the sets of Suicide Squad with Will Smith had come out, one more incident found its way to the internet. This is more about Will Smith's first impression for Robbie, than the time they spent together. Here is what the actress had to say about the star at the time they met.

Margot Robbie's first impression of Will Smith

It all started with the time when Robbie got a call to audition for a role in the movie Focus, a crime comedy-drama directed by Glen Ficarra and John Requa. Consequently, she found out that her role was against Will Smith, who was already a big star in American movies at the time. Interestingly, what could have been a negative first impression evolved into a strong bond between the two actors. Over the years, Robbie and Smith nurtured a close friendship that transcended their initial encounter.

Their chemistry on-screen translated into a genuine companionship off-screen. In her own words, Robbie explained, "I was backpacking for a week with my brother on an island off Croatia. I end up having the craziest 24 hours of my life." Well, this was the time when she was to go and give the audition. "I’m soaking wet because I’ve been swimming, I get back to the hostel at 6 a.m., no sleep, turn my phone on, and I’ve got all these messages: ‘They want you to audition for Focus. Your flight leaves tonight."

Robbie's career has certainly taken a huge shift after the release of Barbie. It is notable that she was also the producer of the money, meaning that she has bagged one of the biggest checks of her life. It will be interesting to see what the actress chooses to do next. We will be sure to update this section with updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

