‘I’m Tired’: Love Island USA Star Leah Kateb Says She Is ‘Done’ After Reunion Episode

Leah Kateb has reached her breaking point following the recent Love Island USA reunion, and she's not holding back. After Monday's much-anticipated reunion special, the Season 6 reality star took to TikTok to announce that she’s "done" with her Love Island chapter, as reported by PEOPLE.

The reunion, held in New York City, was filled with speculation and rumors of dramatic confrontations. Leah addressed these rumors directly in her TikTok video, dismissing claims of a major “blow up” during the taping. “No ‘blow up’ happened,” Leah clarified, emphasizing that the drama was largely exaggerated.

Her frustration was evident as she shared, “I’m exhausted mentally, physically, and spiritually from this entire experience. I’m tired. I told them I am done after the reunion."

The reunion episode was clearly an emotional one for Leah, as it delved into the cast dynamics and controversies. Notably, it highlighted the breakup of Andrea Carmona and Rob Rausch. Leah has come under scrutiny for her involvement in the decision, especially given the couple’s strong chemistry before the shocking split.

According to PEOPLE, in a follow-up comment on her TikTok post, Leah reinforced her stance by stating that her participation in the reunion was her final effort. “Respectfully, everything else I just can’t, and they don’t deserve me,” she added, clearly signaling her desire to move on from the reality TV spotlight.

Despite the frustrations she’s faced with the show, Leah is thriving in her personal life and on social media. Since Love Island USA, she has become a hugely popular figure on social media, amassing over 3 million followers on Instagram. Her feed is a vibrant mix of beauty tips, fashion insights, and everyday moments that have captivated her fans and established her as a trendsetter.

On the love front, Leah's relationship with Miguel Harichi, which blossomed on the show, has only grown stronger. The two have been navigating a long-distance relationship, with Miguel reportedly making frequent visits to see Leah in Los Angeles. Their openness on social media, where they frequently share updates about their relationship, suggests that things are getting quite serious between them.

