‘In Her Twisted Logic...’: Ruby Franke’s Daughter Makes Shocking Revelation In New Memoir; Details Inside

Ruby Franke’s daughter made shocking revelations about the abuse on her and her sibling in the newly released memoir. Shari Franke dropped a book wherein she described the severity of the abuse she faced from her mother, who pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse.

In the memoir titled The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, Shari revealed that the tortures by her mother included starvation, being shackled and smacked, and leaving her kids with bruise marks.

Four out of six of Ruby’s children have been sent to the Division of Child and Family Services.

Shari is the eldest of all the siblings, and describing her mother’s actions, she wrote in her memoir, “Punishments took on a more elaborate, almost theatrical quality. These often grand gestures or prolonged periods of deprivation are all designed to make us truly ‘feel’ the weight of our transgressions.”

She further added, “Ruby’s hand would often find its way to my face, a sharp sting of displeasure delivered with precision. Her slaps were calibrated—never hard enough to leave visible bruises, at least to me, but always sufficient to instill fear. In her twisted logic, she was molding obedience, sculpting compliance with each stinging blow.”

The young Franke, who is currently 21, revealed that she was first hit by her mother when she was nine years old. Read the complete story of Shari and her siblings in the memoir, which is available to purchase in the book stores.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

