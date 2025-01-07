Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Sends Love To Victoria Beckham Over THIS Reason; Details Inside
Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, gave a shoutout to Victoria Beckham over beauty products that the latter sent out to Union. Scroll down to read the details.
Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, sent love and gave a shoutout to Victoria Beckham over the beauty products sent by the latter to the NBA player’s wife. In her Instagram story, Union shared a picture of makeup products and a shade card and alongside tagged Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader.
The social media influencer also put the black robe in the frame, which she received from the founder of the makeup line as well.
Union has managed to gain 21.2 million followers on her Instagram account. The influencer often receives gifts from the brands as for the endorsements. If she likes the products, Union advertises them on her social media platform.
Meanwhile, Union herself is the founder of a beauty and a haircare line, Flawless, which she manages alongside hairstylist Harry Sims. She inaugurated her line in 2017 and reintroduced the brand in 2020.
As for the influencer’s personal life, Union and the NBA player had been dating since 2008 and got married in 2014. The duo also shares a daughter, Kaavia, whom they welcomed in 2018 via surrogacy.
ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Plans To File Counter-Complaint Against Blake Lively, Promises To Reveal True Story
On Sunday, during the NFL match between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks, the 6-year-old performed a dance routine on Eminem’s Lose Yourself. Giving a shoutout to her daughter, Union shared the moments from the night and alongside out an adorable note.
She wrote, "So proud of @kaaviajames she killed it today!!!"
The social media influencer also shared the video of their daughter on TikTok.
ALSO READ: 'Anyone Had Eyes On Our Girl?’ Gabrielle Union Celebrates Bring It On’s 24th Anniversary As She Asks About Her Character In The Film