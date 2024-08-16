Industry Season 3: Which Cast Members Will Be Returning To The Show?

HBO's celebrated corporate drama, Industry, has returned with its third season after 2 years. The series that primarily centers around investment banking and trading aired the first episode of the latest season on August 11 and will continue to air the rest on the coveted Sunday slot of HBO.

Myha’la Herold, Harry Lawtey, Marisa Abela, and Ken Leung will reprise their respective roles as Harper, Robert, Yasmi, and Eric in the latest season. Moreover, Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington will join the rest of the cast this season as Henry Muck along with Barry starrer Sarah Goldberg who will play Petra Koenig. Also joining them are Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

Let's take a look at the list of characters who will be returning this season.

Harper Stern (Myha'la Herold)

Myha'la is all set to return as Harper Stern, the talented and hard-working graduate who will stop at nothing to prove that she's the best among the others. She moved from New York to London to join Pierpoint. She is assigned to the Cross Product Sales (CPS) desk and works under the wing of Eric Tao, CPS managing director.

Eric Tao (Ken Leung)

Ken Luang will return as Eric Tao, the Managing Director of the Criss Product Sales (CPS) desk. He takes Harper under his wing and mentors her during her time at Pierpoint. He is the company’s number-one producer and a fearless leader.

Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harrington)

Henry Muck, the newest addition to the show, will be played by none other than Game of Thrones starrer, Kit Harrington. Henry is the CEO and founder of Lumi, a green tech energy company that wants to go public.

Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela)

Marisa Abela is returning as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, the smart businesswoman who belongs to a wealthy publishing family. Weighed by her parents' ceaseless expectations since childhood, she joins the ruthless environment of Pierpoint as a way to prove her worth.

Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey)

Harry Lawtey will replay the role of Robert Spearing, our Welsh working-class hero who graduated from Oxford University. He joined Pierpoint right after graduation and works on the CPS desk.

Venetia Berens (Indy Lewis)

Indu Lewis joined the show in season 2 as Venetia Berens, who joined Pierpoint as part of the newest graduates. She will reprise her role in this season too. Venetia works in the Foreign Exchange Sales Desk and reports to Yasmin.

Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia)

Sagar Radia will return as Rishi Ramdani, an associate and market maker who works in the CPS desk. Rishi proves to be a forceful and profitable asset to the trading team.

Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)

Joining Kit Harrington as the newest addition to the show, Sarah Goldberg will be playing the role of Petra Goldberg, a portfolio manager at an ethical investment fund called FutureDawn.

Bill Adler (Trevor White)

Trevor White appears in the show as Bill Adler every once in a while as the Partner of Pierpoint. He may appear this season too.

