'Nothing Got Us Excited': Kit Harrington Opens Why He Can't Work On New Game of Thrones Show

Kit Harrington has a stunning run in HBO’s flagship show Game of Thrones and enjoyed astounding character development throughout the show with his role as Jon Snow. While the actor is actively associated with the HBO network as he is set to appear in Industry season 3, Harrington recently revealed that he is over the GOT fever.

Kit Harrington is thriving in his post-Game of Thrones career as the actor delivered a few remarkable movies and TV shows including his HBO/BBC One show Gunpowder, Rod Blackhurst’s acclaimed crime thriller Blood for Dust, and his most recent release The Beast Within— a mystery thriller directed by Alexander J. Farrell. The actor is very much involved with HBO but he is not ready to relive the memories of Game of Thrones as the 37-year-old declined to watch the GOT prequel and HBO flagship House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has gained astounding fandom much like the original show in the GoT saga with another series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to hit the network and Max in 2025. Harrington recently had a chat with GQ during his promotional tour of his latest season of Industry where he plays Henry Muck, a CEO of green tech energy company Lumi. During his chat with the outlet, the actor said that HBO approached him for another spin-off of GOT, which was now canceled, and he was not quite sure about wearing the skin of Jon Snow once again after playing the character for over eight years.

Advertisement

"My first reaction was no,” the Pompeii actor said of the canceled HBO show that would orbit around Snow’s adventures beyond The Wall in the post-GOT events. However, later, he thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. “I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way,” the actor continued. He and his team spent “a couple of years going back and forth developing it,” but it was not exciting enough for the team, “nothing got us excited enough."

So far, it appears that Harrington’s GOT saga tenure is seemingly over but the actor is with no regret. But one thing about the show constantly bugged the star and it was the highly criticized ending of GOT. "I think if there was any fault with the end of 'Thrones,' is that we were all so f***ing tired,” Harrington acknowledged. The actor went on to add that they couldn't have gone on longer.

Advertisement

The MCU star was not surprised by the criticism the series finale received, “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them.” However, he was not sure there was any alternative to end the show the way it was concluded. Still, looking at the pictures of him in that final season he could clearly see that he looked exhausted.

“I look spent. I didn't have another season in me,” he added. But justified the end by saying that everyone is entitled to their opinion as he candidly accepted the flaws of the show “There were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

Now, despite the “biggest, most important piece of work” he ever did, Harrington is more focused on roping into other ventures.

ALSO READ: Why Kit Harington Was 'Pissed Off' at THIS Scene From GOT; Find Out As He Reveals Why He Can't Watch House of the Dragon