Insecure Alum Star Jay Ellis And Wife Nina Senicar Joyfully Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

The joy of parenthood is an over-the-moon kind of feeling, especially when it comes for the second time. Insecure star Jay Ellis and his wife Nina Senicar must relate to this feeling as they welcomed their second child. The couple announced the news through Instagram posts on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Ellis shared a family picture with their new addition, revealing their son's name and birth date in the caption: "Noa Gray Ellis 7.11.24." Senicar echoed the excitement in her caption with the same image, exclaiming, "Wow, we have a son!"

The couple is already parents to their three-year-old daughter Nora Grace. Soon, after the announcement several friends and co-stars of the couple dropped in good wishes in joy and excitement.

Fellow co-stars and friends drop in wishes after the birth of their son Noa Grace

After the update, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and one of the series' writers, Dayna Lynne North dropped in sweet wishes for the couple. "Aunt Tasha reporting for duty. " Rothwell wrote in the comments. "On 7/11!!!! We love it!" Orji added under Senicar's post.

In addition to them, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and the WNBA's Sue Bird also chimed in to send some congratulations."Aww, congrats yall," Brunson wrote. Ellis and model Nina Senicar tied the knot in July 2022 in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, after five years together, per Vogue.

The couple had previously postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

Advertisement

More on Jay Ellis and his wife Nina Senicar

The duo first crossed paths at a bar in Los Angeles in 2015, after they were introduced by a mutual friend (who would later go on to officiate the couple's wedding).On October 30, 2015, the pair made their social media debut after Senicar reposted a snap of the two from an amfAR fundraiser.

However, despite making their relationship indirectly public on social media the pair kept it private for quite some time until they married in 2022. Looking back at the day, Senicar told Vogue that she was beyond happy and that they got to celebrate love.

Furthermore, She noted that the pair come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds and it was quite sweet and surprising to witness how all of that got mixed in such a beautiful and natural way with the people they love the most,

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Knew It Would Happen’: Taylor Swift Swallows A BUG Again At Eras Tour Concert In Milan