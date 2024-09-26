Inside Coi Leray's Family: A Look At Her Parents, Rapper Benzino And Mother

Coi Leray, the rising singer best known for her hit song Players, here's a look back on Coi Leray's family and childhood. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 11, 1997, and raised in New Jersey by her mother and father, American rapper Raymond Leon Scott, also known as Benzino.

As the lone girl among six siblings, Coi frequently felt like one of the boys. She recalled her childhood to DJ Vlad, stating, "It was tough, but it was lit at the same time."

Coi and Benzino have had a complex relationship throughout the years, marked by public disputes and reconciliations. However, their relationship has recently begun to repair, particularly with Benzino's supportive presence for Coi's performance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2023.

Benzino rose to fame as a rapper in the 1980s

Benzino was born Raymond Leon Scott in Boston in 1965. He initially used the stage name Raydog before changing it to Benzino. His career began in the 1980s as a member of the group Almighty RSO.

Despite facing issues with record labels, including getting dropped several times, he continued. Benzino eventually created another rap group, Made Men, and released his first solo album, The Benzino Project, in 2001.

Benzino co-owned the source

Benzino rose to prominence as the co-owner of The Source, a well-known hip-hop magazine launched by David Mays in 1988. Under their direction, The Source became known as the bible of hip-hop, playing an important role in creating hip-hop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s.

However, Benzino and Mays encountered many hurdles, including a workplace sexual harassment case, which resulted in their firing in 2006. Following the magazine's decline and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2007, Benzino commented on their tumultuous cooperation, saying on the Drink Champs podcast in 2020, "Dysfunctional as it may have seemed... that's how we ran the magazine."

Benzino and Coi's mother were together for 9 years

Coi Leray's parents were together for roughly ten years until splitting up in the mid-2000s. They had two children together, Coi and her brother Taj. Coi's mother had two sons from a previous relationship, while Benzino has one son from a previous relationship and another son born in 2015 with Althea Heart.

Following the split, Benzino and Coi's mother agreed to co-parent their children. In a podcast with Hollywood Unlocked, Benzino stated, “I think me and Coi’s mother might have been together for about 9, 10 years... I always strived to be there for my family.”

Coi's mother worked as a bartender to support her kids

Following their separation, Coi's mother became the primary caregiver for her and her brothers. The family's financial situation changed once Benzino left The Source.

“When I was nine, I really started understanding things. Money wasn’t flowing how it was before,” Coi explained in an interview. The family had to adjust to a new lifestyle, and Coi stated, "My mom was working as a bartender... it was about building back up."

Coi's mother has always been supportive of her career

Coi's mother has always been a source of strength and encouragement for her. Coi has frequently expressed gratitude for her mother's support, citing her influence on her career. Coi told DJ Vlad that she dropped out of high school at 16 to pursue a career, saying, "When I approached my mother with the idea, she was immediately supportive."

This decision, she believes, helped her grow into adulthood. Coi has referred to her mother as one of her biggest supporters, posting videos on TikTok of her mother leading a prayer.

Her father is a reality star

Following his music career and public controversies, Benzino turned to reality television. He appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for the first three seasons, which aired from 2012 to 2014.

Following that, he appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015, when he proposed to singer Althea Heart. In 2016, they welcomed a son named Zino. Through these events, Benzino has remained in the public eye, giving details about his life.

Coi's mother stays out of the spotlight

Unlike her daughter and ex-partner, Coi's mother likes to keep a low profile. Neither Coi nor Benzino has publicly revealed her name, and she has made few appearances on social media. This choice allows her to support her children while keeping her personal life private.

Coi and her dad have had a turbulent relationship

Coi and Benzino's relationship has been filled with ups and downs. Their public dispute began in 2021 when Coi mentioned her father in the song No More Parties. The lyrics expressed her disappointment: “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up.” This sparked a series of exchanges on social media, which both have now admitted they regret.

In an interview with the We in Miami podcast, Benzino shared his disappointment at being called a deadbeat dad, saying, “I love my daughter... I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me.”

Benzino said seeing Coi perform live for the first time was 'surreal'

Recently, Coi and Benzino showed signs of reconciliation. Coi's performance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2023 was Benzino's first time seeing her on stage. He described the experience as surreal and expressed great pride in her talent. “Seeing her like that ... you can say I’m biased, but honestly, like, I don’t see nobody else doing that. She’s amazing,” Benzino stated.

