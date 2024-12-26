Inside Kaley Cuoco’s Christmas Celebration with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco appears to have had a jolly Christmas with her family, glimpses of which she shared on Instagram throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Thursday, December 25, the Big Bang Theory star showed off her holiday celebration alongside fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 42, and their 20-month-old daughter Matilda on social media. The couple posted adorable pictures of their toddler celebrating her second Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, Cuoco reposted actor Will Von Voght’s IG story of Pelphrey holding Matilda in his arms. Cuoco also added a sweet selfie of the mother-daughter duo, both donning ear-to-ear smiles.

The Emmy nominee posted another selfie with her daughter and fiancé, with Pelphrey holding their toddler between the two of them. Cuoco also shared a shot of Matilda in a red velvet dress, holding a blue-lit snowflake, which matched the snowflake design on her frock.

On Christmas Day, Cuoco posted a cute moment of Matilda on Instagram, where the toddler left her parents behind to explore the gifts under the Christmas tree. “When you see what ‘ho ho’ brought you for the first time,” she captioned the video.

Matilda made an appearance on her famous mom’s Instagram last month as well when she celebrated her 39th birthday. At the time, Cuoco posted a short clip featuring her daughter walking around the living room while holding a balloon, as Pelphrey surprised her with several other decorations, a red plush cat with a unicorn horn, a pair of birthday cards, and some wrapped presents.

“Sweetest east coast bday wake-up courtesy of @tommypelphrey,” the actress wrote via Instagram. “Tildy thought it was all for her lol.”

Cuoco spoke about her daughter during a November appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she jokingly aligned the experience of raising her child to the understanding of looking after one’s drunk friends, as they both cry when they don’t get what they want, a person is constantly making sure they make it to the bathroom safely while also making sure they don’t die all day long.

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who welcomed Matilda in March 2023, announced their engagement in August.

