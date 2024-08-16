‘She's Super Happy’: Kaley Cuoco's Life Has Been Full of Happiness Amid Engagement To Tom Pelphrey, Source Says

Kaley Cuoco is ecstatic after getting engaged to Tom Pelphrey. On August 15, the Flight Attendant star announced her engagement on Instagram Stories, revealing her sparkling ring.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo, "Amazing weekend," giving fans a glimpse of her happiness. Cuoco, who has been dating Pelphrey since May 2022, is very excited about her upcoming wedding, according to a source close to the couple.

"Her life has been a whirlwind of happiness," the insider says. "She's super happy with Tom." The engagement has added to her joy, which was already enhanced by the birth of their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, in March 2023. The couple, who first announced their relationship last year, appear to be more in love than ever.

Cuoco's life has changed significantly since she became a mother. According to the source, "Kaley loves being a mom. For years, her main focus was work. To now focus on her family instead, makes her thrive." This shift in priorities has enabled Cuoco to fully embrace her role as a mother, which she describes as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

"Her daughter is such a light," the insider adds, noting that Cuoco's happiness has only increased since she began focusing more on her personal life. The actress has often shown how much she enjoys being a mother, and it's clear that this new chapter brings her great joy. "Getting married hasn't been a priority until now," the source says.

Cuoco is excited to plan a wedding that will be memorable for her and Pelphrey now that their engagement is official. "Kaley's thrilled to be engaged," the source says.

The source added that she will plan the most beautiful wedding and it will be even more special now that her daughter can be part of it. The idea of including their daughter in the wedding makes the occasion even more meaningful for the couple.

Cuoco and Pelphrey's romance has been characterized by a strong connection and mutual respect. Andrea Pett-Joseph, their mutual manager, introduced the couple to each other in April 2022.

Cuoco has described how their connection was immediate and profound. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," she said in an interview. "It hit me. It was love at first sight."

Since then, Cuoco and Pelphrey's relationship has only grown stronger. When they welcomed their daughter Matilda in March, they shared their overwhelming joy on social media.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of the newborn. She also used the opportunity to compliment Pelphrey, writing, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

