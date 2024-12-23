Insider Reveals Kanye West’s Alleged Obsession That Ex Kim Kardashian ‘Couldn’t Stand;’ Report

Kanye West is not only known for his talent but also for his eccentric personality and interest in fashion. However, it seems he has additional hobbies that many people may not be aware of—one of which, allegedly, his ex, Kim Kardashian, could not tolerate, according to a source in InTouch.

According to the publication, an insider revealed that West is quite addicted to video games, and he is completely unapologetic about it. The source shared that the rapper is a huge fan of "Nintendo, especially the Switch."

As per the report, the insider stated that VR gaming “took things to a whole new world for him.” The source further revealed that Kanye would lose "track of time" as he spent “hours” fully engaged, aiming to score and “exploring new worlds.”

The insider explained that his ex-wife, Kim , tried to be “supportive” during their relationship, but ultimately, it became something “she couldn’t stand.” The source added that the reality TV star viewed it as “a complete waste of time.”

On the other hand, it seems that this alleged obsession of the rapper has worked out well in his relationship with Bianca Censori, who, according to the source, “totally gets it.” The insider added that Censori is “right there with him, joining in whenever she can,” and noted that the children are also into gaming.

As per the aforementioned publication, the insider revealed that, for the musician, gaming is “more than a pastime” and represents Ye’s idea of a “perfect break.”

The source further shared that anyone living with the artist has to be onboard with his passion, as West always carries his console and VR headset with him wherever he goes.

