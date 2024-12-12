Kim Kardashian Is Dating A Real Estate Investor Who Is Not In The Public Eye: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating a real estate investor, eight months after ending her fling with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. According to a Page Six source, the KUWTK alum “isn’t in a committed relationship” but is dating someone new. In fact, she is dating a few people at the moment and met the earlier mentioned entrepreneur, who isn’t in the public eye, through mutual friends.

Per the outlet’s source, the investor isn’t the first person Kim has dated since her split from Odell. In September 2023, a source told People that the SKIMS founder and Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 32, had been hanging out casually in group settings. The pair reportedly wanted to keep things low-key for the sake of their respective children. Kardashian, as the world knows, shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West. Beckham Jr., meanwhile, shares son Zynd, 2, with model Lauren Wood.

Although the two were never pictured indulging in PDA while they were together, according to Page Six, they were spotted attending common parties. Kardashian even attended the athlete’s 31st birthday party in November 2023 and joined him at various Super Bowl festivities earlier this year.

Since their split, the Kardashians star's friends and her famous sister have reportedly tried setting her up with different people in their inner circles, but despite going on a few dates, nothing positive has happened for Kim.

The mom of four’s last public romance was with SNL alum Pete Davidson, whom she dated from November 2021 to August 2022. She was also famously married to Kanye West between 2014 and 2022.

“It’s not that she is against dating somebody famous, but this person isn’t in the public eye, and she wants to respect their privacy,” Page Six’s tipster told the outlet about the reality star’s new approach to dating. Things aren’t as serious though, so she’s keeping her options open.

Elsewhere, Kim recently revealed via Instagram that she chose the worst time (right before Christmas) to break her foot. Sharing a picture of one of her bandaged feet while balancing on crutches, Kim expressed “FML.”

She did not reveal when exactly or how she injured herself, so there is no plausible recovery date we can look forward to. What we are, regardless, looking forward to is for the KarJenner clan to reunite for Christmas and give us our annual inside look at their extravagant celebration, complete with flamboyant decorations and outfits.

