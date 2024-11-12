Is Kanye West Planning Reality TV Show? Find Out As Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels Weary and Distressed

Kanye West has big plans ahead. Per reports, he doesn't only aim to make his future bright but is indirectly also instilling fear in the Kardashian clan. The rapper might be coming up with a TV reality show, making both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner worried.

“Kanye has been talking about a show for a while,” a source stated to the Star Magazine. Per the insider, the record producer might be even super confident about the show being a great hit.

Per Business Times, Kim, 44 and Kris, 69, are worried as they fear getting overshadowed by the reality TV show of Kanye West. This also comes during the time when the Kardashian clan is struggling with falling viewership and legal issues.

The sources have also mentioned that when the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper makes a comeback, he will actually haunt his former wife, Kim Kardashian, being in the same territory of a reality show.

His time on screen would even include the Kardashians when he opens up talking about them.

Per reports, the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 artist was photographed having a sweet time with his present wife, Bianca Censori. The two were pictured making out in Tokyo, as reported by HOLA.

Per BT, this had been reported just a few hours after rumors began that West, 46, and Censori, 29 were getting a divorce.

Many followers of the rapper think that it was Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner who might have spread the rumors in order to create trouble for the couple.

Per reports that state the words of the insider, the Ni**as in Paris artist already has thousands of hours of footage of himself and he is pitching TV channels. These footages even include him getting titanium grills attached to his teeth. Per the outlet PageSix, the grills in discussion here are worth $850,000.

Other reports even suggest that Kanye West would “likely” even bring in his and Kim Kardashin’s children in his series.

For those who do not know, the rapper and Kardashian have four kids together: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Per the insiders, this would bring even more discomfort for the Kardashians, as they cannot do much about it.

Moreover, as the kids are more inclined towards their father, the All of the Lights rapper, they would love to be on his show.

