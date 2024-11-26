International Emmy Awards 2024: Who is Sidonie Dumas? Everything We Know About This Year's Directorate Award Winner

The 2024 International Emmy Awards are currently underway at the New York Hilton Midtown in NYC, with Indian comedian and actor Vir Das hosting the ceremony.

Though coverage of the coveted award show is limited at this early stage, one honorary winner has already been announced—Sidonie Dumas, who will receive this year's Directorate Award. The honor recognizes her immense contributions to the propagation of foreign-language TV content across the globe.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on September 17 that Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont—the Paris-based TV and film production group renowned for global hits like Narcos and Lupin—will receive the International Emmy Directorate Award. Read on for a detailed exploration of Dumas and her company, which earned her this prestigious honor.

“Since taking the helm of this storied company in 2010, Sidonie Dumas has strategically and successfully pivoted Gaumont’s main business from theatrical to television, with major international expansion and key deals spanning Europe, Latin America, and Hollywood,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, while announcing Dumas as the 2024 honorary recipient of the award.

In response, Dumas thanked the International TV Academy, emphasizing that the honor is significant not only for her but also for the teams at Gaumont who assist her daily at their offices across the USA and Europe.

“This prize is a tribute to our shared passion and exacting standards in telling the most wonderful stories in a variety of formats and genres,” she added.

Gaumont, the world’s first film company, is currently in its 130th year of producing premium content. Its library includes over 1,500 iconic titles, such as Monsieur Gangster, Barbarians, Stillwater, The Untouchable, and International Emmy nominees Narcos, El Presidente, and Lupin. According to the International Emmys website, the latter was watched by 70 million households in its first month on Netflix, making it the most-watched non-English show on the platform at the time.

Under Dumas’s leadership, Gaumont has greenlit more significant productions, such as the Hulu original Becoming Karl Lagerfeld and The Interpreter of Silence. These achievements underscore her deserving candidacy for the prestigious honor the International Emmys is set to bestow upon her.

The 2024 International Emmys will stream live globally at iemmys.tv .

