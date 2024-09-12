Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards; Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Sumona Chakravarti goes 'Oh my my'

Stand-up comedian-actor Vir Das will host the upcoming 2024 International Emmys. Taking to Instagram, he shared the news with his fans and followers. This historic move will make Das the first Indian to host the prestigious award show. Many popular celebrities showered love and congratulations in the comment section. Sumona Chakravarti also expressed her excitement.

On Wednesday (September 12), Vir Das shared a photo of himself along with a news article that announced him hosting the 2024 International Emmy Awards. Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 expressed her excitement and wrote, “Oh my my my…. This is INSANEEEEEE! Tooooo good.”

Along with Sumona Chakravarti, many Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, and others from the entertainment industry dropped heartfelt comments.

For the unversed, Vir Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. He won in 2023 for his stand-up special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour, after completing the India leg.

Apart from his stand-up comedy shows and lives, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown. The talented comedian has also been seen in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company.

On the other hand, Sumona Chakravarti, a popular face in the television and entertainment industry is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The Kapil Sharma Show fame has extensively worked in television serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, and Jamai Raja, to name a few. Chakravarti has also made appearances in Bollywood films like Barfi!, Kick, and Mann, among others.

The Rohit Shetty-hosted show marked Sumona's first stint ever since she called it quits at Kapil Sharma's comedy shows. After wrapping up the show, she went on a trip to Norway.

