Where To Watch 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024? DEETS

This year’s International Emmy Awards ceremony has surely grabbed many eyes because of the interesting categories and the nominees. Just like every year, it will be interesting to watch who takes home the prestigious trophies.

If you're unsure about where to watch the event, no need to stress—we've got you covered!

The award ceremony will occur at New York City’s New York Hilton Midtown on November 25, 2024. Fans can catch up on the glorious event online, as it will be streamed on iemmys.tv from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST, according to Livemint.

The audience will surely be entertained this year, as the event will be hosted by none other than Vir Das. He will be returning as a host after grabbing the trophy last year for his Netflix comedy special, Landing.

As per reports, 56 nominees from 21 countries, including Australia, France, Argentina, India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and many more, will be featured at the event. The show will be attended by acclaimed international television executives, producers, and actors.

We can surely hope to witness the diversity, inclusivity, and recognition of international projects that truly deserve to win and be watched by a global audience.

The categories for the function include Best Performances by an Actor and Actress, Best Comedy, Drama, Documentary, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short Form Series, Telenovela, Sports Documentary, Arts Programming, and many more.

International projects such as Daily Dose of Sunshine, Deadloch, HPI, The Exiles, Otto Baxter: Not a F**ng Horror Story, Les Gouttes De Dieu, El Espía Arrepentido (Season 2), The Newsreader (Season 2), Night Manager (India), and several others have been nominated this year.

Additionally, actors such as Haluk Bilginer, Julio Andrade, Laurent Lafitte, and Timothy Spall, among others, have also been nominated.

