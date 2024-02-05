Internet Mesmerised With Luke Combs And Tracy Chapman's Fast Cars Performance At Grammy Awards 2024

“You got a fast car, and I want a ticket to anywhere,” as the first guitar strums hit the audience's ears by an elegant Tracy Chapman dressed in black, the audience gave thunderous applause and hooted in joy. But when Luke Combs joined the stage, their excitement was doubled. With a folk song turning conventional, the duet has been one of the best moments of the 66th Grammy Awards and also created a lot of buzz on social media.

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman’s Fast Cars performance

The Internet broke into comments like ‘America needed this moment’ as two generations, a legendary folk song, varied genres, and an undying spirit all came together on the stage for those few minutes. A 59-year-old Chapman is a folk singer who focuses her meaningful lyrics and lowkey guitar strums on family strife. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Luke Combs, joined her on stage who is known for his country music.

After a long time since 1988, this heartwarming song was performed live in 2024, and the duet cover just reminded everyone of the time when Fast Cars broke records on the chart. This is one of the few performances at the Grammys that received a standing ovation. The duet was a blend of both singing the chorus and also breaking out in individual portions, to showcase inherent talent at its very best.

Oprah Winfrey was seen raising her hands while enjoying the song, whereas host Trevor Noah rushed to the stage as soon as the remarkable performance ended. Everyone wanted to cheer for Chapman. And then, Trevor said, “The legendary Tracy Chapman, everybody,” He also added, “Thank you so much for that! Thank you so much for that.”

What did Luke Combs say about Tracy Chapman?

Much before the live performance happened, Luke Combs spoke about the Chapman legacy. He said, “Tracy Chapman is such an icon, and one of the greatest artists that I think any of us will be along to see.” The country musician also added, “It’s a full circle moment for me. Just to be associated with her in any way is super humbling for me.”

The song is about family life, poverty, and creating an ideal life for a loved one. Fast Cars has received many awards in the past. As Chapman makes a return to the stage after many years, it is interesting to see how both generations loved the piece and delivered such a mesmerizing performance.

