Music Industry's biggest names came out to play on Sunday during the 2024 Grammy Awards. From Joni Mitchell to Billy Joel, legends of the industry made glittering rare appearances. With a nostalgic blast from the past mixed with 2023's biggest hits, it was a sight to behold for fans. For anyone who missed the night full of stars, here are all the performances from this year's show.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS did not come to play. With their soulful rendition of Barbie's What Was I Made For, they had the audience's full attention. The duo's live performance was enough to justify once again why they were the deserving winners of Song of the Year.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus once again proved this is her world, and we're just living in it. As the former Disney star won her first-ever Grammy, she was visibly elated to be performing right after her big moment, while at the same time also shading Liam Hemsworth in the process. She performed her 2023 hit Flowers, with a twist. she sang, "I didn’t want to leave you...but had to. I didn't want to fight...but we did." Finally ending the verse with, "Started to cry but then I remembered...I just won my first Grammy!"

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa had the tough task of opening this year's Grammys with her performance, but the singer understood the assignment. Singing her 2023 hits, Houdini, Dance the Night Away, and Training Season, her cage theme had everyone dancing in their seats.

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell finally performed at the Grammys at the age of 80 for the first time in her decades-long career. The legendry folk singer sang an emotional rendition of her 1966 song, Both Sides Now, which brought many in the audience to tears.

SZA

SZA went on that stage to set it on fire, and ablaze it went, no literally. The chart-topping singer sang her Billboard hits Snooze, which later transitioned to, Kill Bill, all in front of a dumpster fire. And if that wasn't enough, she had the audience ducking for their lives, as she brought out an actual swordsman during her performance.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott performed his tracks, My Eyes, and Fien. The rapper decided to go slow with his first track, but that didn't last long as soon enough the stage was on fire, and lighting was falling down the stage like rain. Safe to say, Scott put on quite a show.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo might not have taken home any awards this time around, but her performance once again proved why she is one of the brightest stars in the industry today. Draped in a red gown, Olivia sang her Grammy-nominated song, Vampire, from her 2023 album, Sour.

Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage and Brandy

Burna Boy created history at this year's show, putting Nigeria on the map with his Afro beats. Already an international star, his fans had been waiting for him with bated breath, and safe to say he didn't disappoint. He performed City Boys, On Form, and Sitting on Top of the World, featuring 21 Savage, and Brandy.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel took to the prestigious stage after years, only to serenade the audience with his new single in over a decade. Turn the Lights Back On met with a warm reception from the crowd, who were already quite entranced by the legend to begin with. Not only that the We Didn't Start The Fire singer also closed the show with a bang.

Fantasia Barrino

This year's Grammys was all about paying homage to the ones that paved the way, and if there's anyone that is the epitome of that, it's Tina Turner. The, 'In Memoriam' saw Fantasia Barrino take to the stage and recreate Turner's, Proud Mary, which got everyone in the audience on their feet.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs's duet was arguably the performance of the night. Combs had long maintained that Tracy's Fast Cars is his favorite song, so for him to be standing with her on the biggest stage in the industry, singing the song that made him go viral, was the stuff dreams are made of. Bonus: The crowd went wild.

Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox's performance held a special space during the award show. Lennox performed Sinéad O’Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U, paying tribute to the late activist and singer. Aptly in the stride of O'Connor's legacy, the singer showed her solidarity, saying "Artists for cease-fire!"

U2

U2 made Grammy history without even being in Los Angeles, where the show took place. The band tuned in from The Spehere, Las Vegas, where they performed at the huge LED-covered dome. To top it off they permed their hit, Atomnic City.

Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett

Stevie Wonder opened the, In Memoriam segment of the night with a tribute to the late Tony Bennett who passed away last year at the age of 96. But this was no ordinary tribute, Stevie not only sang the legend's song, For Once in My Life, but instead, he duet it with him, or rather his recording.

Jon Batiste

If there's anyone who knows how to switch up a medley, it's Jon Batiste. The 2023 Album of the Year Grammy winner, started slow with tunes like Ain’t No Sunshine, and Lean on Me, only to switch it up to 100 real quick. Batiste had everyone dancing with his version of Sound of Blackness' Optimistic.

