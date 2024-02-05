'Staying up late on a Sunday to watch Billy Joel': Fans Go Gaga Over Billy Joel's Return At 2024 Grammys

Billy Joel left the live audience, the TV audience, and the netizens in awe when he performed his new single Turn the Lights Back On at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Sitting behind the piano at the Crypto.com Arena, the 5-time Grammy-winning singer commanded each musical note with utmost perfection. Joel, 74, closed the Grammy night on Sunday, January 4 by additionally performing his classic hit You May Be Right. His lively performance invoked a pretty positive and nostalgic response from the viewers.

Here's what the internet said of Billy Joel’s 2024 Grammys performance

“Staying up late on a Sunday to watch Billy Joel,” an X user said. “The best performance tonight? Billy Joel and Tracy Chapman. God i miss the 90s,” another added. Singing praises of the You May Be Right singer, a third X user wrote, “Not only is that Billy Joel song a classic, it's destined to become the go-to processional for ugly martial separations followed by heartfelt, disorienting vow renewals.”

Echoing the feeling of the previous netizen, another one said, “You don't write a song for 30 years. 30 years. And that’s what comes out. That's pretty amazing. In awe of all the talent on display at the Grammy’s but Billy Joel’s return, Miley Cyrus’ voice & a really beautiful, reflective performance by Joni Mitchell were great memories for me.”

Not even the Recording Academy could hold themselves back from appreciating Joel’s performance tonight. “All we need is @billyjoel to never stop playing,” they posted on their X handle.

Robert Daniels, another user of the micro-blogging platform explained how the Grammys gets one thing right over the Oscars. “The one thing the #GRAMMYs do get right over The Oscars is knowing how to honor its past. The Oscars rarely have Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, or Billy Joel moments anymore. Instead, it's put its Honorary Oscar recipients on a different untelevised night.”

Billy Joel and the Grammy Awards - A Longstanding, Time-tested Collaboration

Joel, 74, has earned a total of 23 Grammy nominations throughout his career out of which he won five, including Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for 52nd Street, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for Just the Way You Are and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for Glass Houses. He is also the recipient of the Grammy Legend Award, which he was honored with in 1991.

The 66th Grammys took place on Sunday, January 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event which saw power-packed performances from Miley Cyrus, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, and more was broadcast live on CBS. Trevor Noah fulfilled the hosting duties for the night.

