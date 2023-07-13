Luke Combs Weight Loss Journey: Shedding Pounds and Gaining Confidence

Luke Combs’ weight loss journey is inspiring. He is one of the most famous country stars and was heard on a podcast saying, “I want to be around for my son”, when asked about the sudden change in his physical appearance. He welcomed a baby boy last week and admitted to struggling with body image issues his whole life. He said his weight always “bugged” him. This is nothing uncommon. In fact, more than 50% of adults from the US, UK, Australia, France, and Germany reported experiencing weight stigma ( 1 ). He also openly confessed that he used to gorge himself with food. It takes a lot of courage to admit that on an international podcast.

Who is Luke Combs?

Luke Combs is an American country singer and songwriter. He was born on March 2nd, 1990, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Combs began his music career in the mid-2010s and gained widespread recognition with his debut single, "Hurricane," released in 2016. The song reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and his subsequent singles also achieved significant success.

Combs released his debut studio album, "This One's for You," in 2017, which spawned multiple hit singles, including "When It Rains It Pours" and "One Number Away." The album was a commercial success and has since been certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Since then, Luke Combs has continued to dominate the country music charts with his deep, soulful voice and relatable lyrics.

This 33-year-old Country music star has released several more successful singles, such as "Beautiful Crazy," "Beer Never Broke My Heart," and "Even Though I'm Leaving." In addition to that, he has received numerous accolades for his work, including several awards from the Country Music Association (CMA) and the Academy of Country Music (ACM). He is known for his down-to-earth personality and his ability to connect with his fans through his honest and heartfelt songs.

Luke Combs Profile:

Real Name: Luke Albert Combs

Luke Albert Combs Birthday: March 2nd, 1990

March 2nd, 1990 Age in 2023: 33 years

33 years Occupation: Singer-Songwriter

Singer-Songwriter Weight Before: 226 pounds

226 pounds Weight After Loss: 206 pounds

206 pounds Reduced Weight Loss: 20 pounds

Why Did Luke Combs Gain Weight?

In one of his conversations with Rogan, Luke Combs confessed that he has always been overweight. He was always an obese kid and he suffers from blood pressure, anxiety, and POOC. He was even heard saying, “And it’s this thing that I feel like if I don’t overcome it in my lifetime, it will be my biggest regret, without a doubt.” He admitted that it’s a burden on him and that he wants to conquer his weight loss journey. So, he never gained weight intentionally. He was always overweight and in his own words, he liked to “pig out”.

Advertisement

The North Carolina singer said that the difference between food addiction and drug addiction is that people need food to survive. He said, “Let’s say you’re a cocaine addict and you quit cocaine, food is the only drug that you are addicted to that you have to have to live. I don’t need a cigarette to be alive. But I need food to be alive,” he continued, “You would literally die without food so that’s what makes it such a difficult thing.”

How Did Luke Combs Lose Weight?

His son’s birth was his final wake-up call. He wanted to be around him when he wanted to hike in the mountains and run around his yard with his children. And all of that would be possible only if he shed the extra kilos. He and his wife, Nicole Hocking, embarked on this voyage together, and in Luke Combs's weight loss journey, one thing is certain — He made sure he avoided junk food and red meat as much as he could. Some other items he stayed away from include:

Animal products

Cheese

Butter

Soda

Processed carbohydrates

The fact that he moved to quality products and healthy food also energized him and made him feel more active during workouts. In addition to that, he also kicked out alcohol from his life. He made sure his diet included healthy foods like lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.

In one of the interviews, Combs mentioned, “I am currently 11 days into my vegan experience.” I'll put it this way: I'm still breathing, to put it that way. I make sure to have enough veggies and protein in my diet.” He goes on to describe his woes and says, “If you don't have any concept of what it means to be vegan, it means never using any items derived from animals.” There will be no meat, milk, cheese, or butter allowed. Believe me when I say that it is terrible and not in a nice way. I am aware of how challenging it is, but I am certain that I will make it through.”

After only 30 days of being a vegan, Luke Combs gave in to his cravings. He was unsuccessful at being a vegan but his weight loss attempts didn’t stop there. In addition to making significant changes to his diet, Combs also started working out more regularly. He was successful in his fitness plan and he still continues to be on this path.

Advertisement

He begins his morning walk or runs each day and then hits the gym later. What’s more is that his workouts usually consist of weight lifting, doing cardio exercises like running on the treadmill, and stair climbing. By making these lifestyle changes, Combs was able to lose 20 pounds.

Having to diet doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to tasty dishes and mouth-watering desserts. You just have to ensure that you don’t go all out on food as moderation is the key to every good thing on earth. Just stay away from junk, carbs, and sugar for six days a week and treat yourself to them once a week or once in two weeks. And again, don’t stuff yourself. A few bites to control your cravings.

If you are still unsure about where to begin, reach out to your nearest healthcare professional and find out how you can lose weight without harming your immune system and your mental health. And once you reach your desired weight, you will be proud of yourself. You will emerge a stronger person because it’s not easy to control yourself and say no to the foods you’ve grown up enjoying.

Luke Combs Weight Loss Before And After Photos

Luke Combs's weight used to be 226 pounds before he started his fitness journey. Today, he has lost 20 pounds. And it’s no surprise that he looks astonishing in his new body. His self-control and dedication have tremendously paid off and he has claimed he wouldn’t stop here. The “Love You Anyway” singer has professed to stay on track and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Here he is dropping dress sizes and going from flab to fab:

Losing weight is no ordinary feat. You can look at Luke Combs's weight loss transformation as an inspiration to start your own weight loss mission. After all, health is wealth. So, reflect on the habits and lifestyle changes that you want to incorporate into your new lifestyle. Ask yourself if they will be sustainable for the long term. If yes, then include them in your daily life right away. And with balanced nutrition, portion control, and mindful eating, you will soon see the difference in yourself. Even if you have one cheat meal a week, it’s fine as long as you are focusing on progress rather than perfection. Lastly, don’t forget to be proud of the positive changes you make along the way.

ALSO READ: Kathy Najimy Weight Loss: Shedding Pounds with Zumba And Diet