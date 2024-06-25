Interview With The Vampire Season 2: Delainey Hayles And Jacob Anderson Reflects On The "Final Moments" Of Claudia Before Death

The penultimate Interview With the Vampire Season 2 episode is nothing short of devastating. In Season 2, Episode 7, the Théâtre des Vampires' horrific show trial reaches its deadly conclusion.

Though the verdict was always rigged, the very alive Lestat (Sam Reid) goes off script to ensure that his and Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) "story of love, not butchery" is told.

As Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) recall to Daniel (Eric Bogosian) in Dubai, new master Santiago (Ben Daniels) and the coven summon Lestat to Paris for the show.

Delainey Hayles on performing the final scene despite knowing Caludia's fate from the start

This play retells major events from Season 1 from Lestat's perspective, including Louis and Lestat's courtship, Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) becoming vampires, and Louis and Lestat's brutal fight. Despite Claudia's declaration on stage, "It’s not a trial. It’s a stoning," the coven is determined to kill them regardless of the verdict.

Madeleine (Roxane Duran) chooses to live with the coven or die with Claudia. She bravely chooses Claudia, even after Claudia urges her to save herself.

They are sentenced to death, with Armand saving only Louis by using mind control to have the audience sentence him with banishment. Louis is buried alive, left to starve, while Claudia and Madeleine are turned to dust by sunlight.

In an interview with TV Insider, Hayles shares her experience filming Claudia's final scene, knowing her character's fate from the beginning.

In an interview with TV Insider, Hayles shared, “It was heavy. It was a really good day though because when the day was done, I could sit down and I’d be like, OK, she’s got her full story now. Her full story has been told,” she added, “When I was filming it I was anxious, but speaking with [director Emma Freeman], she tied up all the loose ends. And then I had a conversation with [writer Hannah Moscovitch] and Sam about the last look.”

Jacob Anderson talks about Louis and Claudia's final off-script moment

Louis and Claudia's final moment together is filled with screams and unexpressed love. Hayles emphasizes in the interview with the outlet that it's Claudia's peak frustration and anger during the trial, coupled with her defense of Louis out of love.

Anderson explains to the outlet that Louis feels deep remorse for his treatment of Claudia, haunted by it for the rest of his life. He shared, “That final moment when Louis’s pulled away, it wasn’t even necessarily written this way, but the way me and Delainey played it was actually grabbing onto each other like this can’t be it, Louis feels a huge amount of remorse about the way that he’s treated Claudia, and it haunts him for the rest of his life.”

Claudia and Madeleine's time outside of Paris, though unscripted in detail, is depicted as a period of happiness and discovery before their untimely end. Duran confirms that Madeleine made Claudia's yellow dress, highlighting their deep bond.

Hayles clarifies that Claudia's final look at Lestat was a plea for help, not punishment. Hayles expressed, “She trusts him the most out of everyone in the room even though she hates him. They’re familiar with each other, so she’s turning to her parent to help her.” Anderson finds this revelation particularly sad.

Lestat's odd behavior hints at the future storyline

Lestat's odd behavior during the trial hints at deeper layers and potential setups for a third season, as revealed by Reid. His performance was designed to reflect both physical and psychological injuries, adding complexity to his character's actions and motivations for upcoming episodes.

Reed hinted that, “I was worried about the trial. Hopefully, it’s one of those episodes that you can watch a couple of times and see there’s a few different layers to it.”

Overall, this episode captures the tragic and intense moments leading to a heartbreaking conclusion for Claudia and Madeleine.

Latest episodes of Interview with The Vampire are available to stream on Prime Video and AMC+.

