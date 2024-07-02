Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Finale: Why Armand Didn't Save Claudia? Assad Zaman Reveals And Season 3 Plot Details Explored

Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) completed his second interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in Dubai. However, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist couldn't resist uncovering the truth behind Louis' troubled 77-year relationship with the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman).

Interview with The Vampire Season 2 finale navigates Armand's betrayal

In the season two finale of AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Daniel discovers Armand's biggest betrayal with help from the Talamasca. This secret society monitors supernatural beings.

Armand reported Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) for turning Madeleine (Roxane Duran) into a vampire and breaking vampiric laws. Armand also orchestrated the show trial at the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, intended to result in their deaths.

The previous episode ended with flashbacks: Louis was locked in a coffin to die from starvation, while Claudia and Madeleine were burned to death by sunlight. Though Armand claimed he only influenced the audience to banish Louis instead of killing him, Daniel realizes Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) actually saved Louis' life.

Why Armand didn't save Claudia?

During his interview with Daniel, Louis reveals that Armand lied about being unable to save Claudia. Actor Assad Zaman explains that Armand was desperate to find a reason to live, which was Louis for him.

Armand made these terrible decisions, thinking that over time, Louis might forgive him because they are immortal. Assad Zaman points out that Armand “doesn’t give a fu** about Claudia.”

His long life with various vampire groups made Claudia insignificant to him, explaining why he let her die. Zaman told The Hollywood Reporter, While Claudian and Armand have spent time in Paris, “But that’s nothing compared to the years and years and years he spent with the coven and with the Children of Darkness before that, and with [his maker] Marius before that, and with the children in Marius’ home, who were his actual comrades, before that.”

The actor added, “Someone who’s so consequential to Louis is completely inconsequential to him, and that’s what I think you see in that last episode. That’s why he let her die.”

AMC renewed Interview With the Vampire for a third season, which will adapt the second book in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles: The Vampire Lestat.

Lestat, resentful of how he was portrayed in Daniel’s book, decides to set the record straight by starting a band and going on tour. Actor Sam Reid is excited about this transformation into rockstar Lestat, especially with composer Daniel Hart involved in the show’s music.

About exciting new developments in Interview with The Vampire Season 3

The renewal announcement mentioned new characters, including Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle. Sam Reid told THR, “I really can’t wait to meet her and see what that character is like, I also think the dynamic between Gabrielle, Louis, and Lestat is really interesting, so I’m very keen to see how that unfolds.”

Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis expressed during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he feels satisfied with how his character’s story concludes at the end of season two. He’s intrigued by Louis’ quieter life in the later books, enjoying simple pleasures like reading and gardening.

Showrunner Rolin Jones and his team have yet to decide if they will split The Vampire Lestat into two seasons like they did with Interview With the Vampire.

Jones hints to the outlet that the future narrative might involve Lestat taking control of the story, adding a new layer to the show's ambitious storytelling across centuries.

The first two seasons of Interview With the Vampire are now streaming on AMC+.

