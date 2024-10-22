Is Angelina Jolie Dating British Rapper Akala? Insider Reveals Actress' Relationship Status Amid Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Akala’s rumored relationship had been making news on the internet in recent times. However, the source close to Jolie revealed the news circulating about the actress and Akala dating is not true. In conversation with People Magazine, the insider shared that the Hollywood star and the British rapper are just close friends who attend events together.

Previously, InTouch magazine reported that the actress had been secretly seeing the British native for almost an year now. Meanwhile, it is the second time that a source close to the duo confirmed that currently the actress is only focusing on her kids.

Speaking of Akala and Jolie, the source revealed, "They all work together.” They added, “Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time.” The reports of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress and the rapper surfaced on the internet after the pair clicked the hotel together in August, after attending the Venice Film Festival.

Previously in August, another one of the sources close to the mother of six revealed to People Magazine, “She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there." They continued to say that the duo have been friends for years and connect on humanitarian causes and social works.

The insider went on to state, “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights.” They added, "Angie speaks very highly of him.” As for Akala’s work in the industry, the rapper released five albums and EPs in the 2000s and later went on to publish a non-fiction book, Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of the Empire, in 2019.

On the work front, the actress recently appeared at the London Film Festival to premiere her latest movie, Maria.

Jolie portrays the role of Maria, the opera singer. As per the synopsis of the film, “Famed opera singer Maria Callas retreats to Paris in the 1970s after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.” The movie will hit theaters on November 27 and will be available to stream on Netflix in December.

