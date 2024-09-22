Has Priorities Changed For Angelina Jolie After Becoming A Parent? Here’s What Mom Of Six Has To Say About Putting Herself First

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her life as a mom in the recent interview with CR Fashion Book. In conversation with the media portal, the Maria star revealed how her priorities have changed over the years, especially after becoming a mother of six. The actress shared that after she became a parent, she was never put on the first position, as it was always shared amongst her kids.

Further in the conversation, the Malficient actress elaborated, “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent, you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling." Jolie shares her six children, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, with her ex-husband and the movie star, Brad Pitt.

In the interview with the portal, the actress also mentioned that she got matching tattoos with her daughter Vivienne, to mark the completion of their first project together. The mother-daughter duo got the phrase “Stay Gold” inked on their bodies, which happens to be the lyrics of one of the songs in the Broadway drama, The Outsiders

ALSO READ: ‘Stay Gold’: Angelina Jolie Reflects On Her Matching Tattoos With Daughter Vivienne

While the Hollywood star marked her directorial debut on Broadway, Vivienne became the assistant to her mother, who was also the co-producer of the musical. Mentioning the tattoo, Jolie revealed, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders.” She added, “It means so much to us separately and together.”

Advertisement

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star showed off her permanent mark on the wrist at the opening night of the musical at Bradway.

Moreover, the actress mentioned that she has different tattoos to match with her other children. She stated, “There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.”

In a previous interview with the WSJ, the Eternals actress talked about her bond with her children, and claimed that they are the closest people to her. Jolie said, "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.” She continued to say, "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."

Angelina Jolie is currently promoting her new design brand, Atelier Jolie.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Angelina Jolie Said She Parted Ways With Brad Pitt For The 'Wellbeing' Of Her Family