Will Angelina Jolie 'Leave' L.A. After Her Children Turn 18?

Angelina Jolie recently revealed details about her life in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The 49-year-old actress and filmmaker, best known for her roles in Maria and Without Blood, discussed her current residence in Los Angeles as a result of her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

She stated that she must remain in the city because of her two youngest children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie stated that she looks forward to moving away once her children are old enough to make their own decisions.

Being the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie grew up in Los Angeles. She cherishes her privacy and works to safeguard her family's private life despite the difficulties she has encountered. Jolie has four other older children in addition to the twins: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18. Jolie's children's welfare always comes first, and she works hard to balance the responsibilities of her public life with giving her kids a secure environment.

Angelina Jolie recently spoke about her commitment to family privacy and her future plans. Jolie, who has recently moved into a new home, emphasized her desire for a private and safe environment for her children, pointing out that her current surroundings in Los Angeles contrast with the diverse global perspectives she has experienced.

Looking ahead, Jolie intends to spend significant time in Cambodia, where she adopted her son Maddox in 2002. In addition, she plans to visit family members all over the world, demonstrating her commitment to maintaining familial connections.

Advertisement

Jolie’s personal life continues to attract attention, particularly regarding her prolonged divorce from Brad Pitt. The couple, who wed in 2014, separated in September 2016, and their divorce settlement has yet to be finalized nearly eight years later. This protracted process has garnered surprise, with a source close to Pitt recently expressing astonishment at the ongoing lack of resolution.

Even though Jolie declined to discuss specifics of the divorce in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it is still clear that the couple is still working through the challenges of their split.

The source claimed that the frequent arguments the former couple had over raising their children were a big part of their discontent before Angelina filed for divorce. They also stated that the two "always had different approaches to life just in general," which makes sense given that Jolie was raised in Hollywood while Pitt was not.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig's Gay Movie Queer Gets An Ideal Distributor To Explore Bold Scenes; DEETS