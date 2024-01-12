Is Ariana Grande's new song 'Yes, And?' about netizens criticizing her recent divorce and new relationship? Deets inside

Ariana Grande drought has come to seize. The Thank U Next hitmaker has finally dropped a new single under her name. The single Yes, And? came out on Friday as a first glimpse of her seventh studio album which will drop in the latter hours of January 12.

Yes, And? marks Ariana’s first song in more than three years. The last music endeavor of Ariana under her name was in 2020 when she released her sixth album Positions.

Join us as we explore Ariana’s latest single which reportedly explores her infamous divorce and link up with her co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana is done caring: At Least that's what she says in her latest song

The 34+35 singer's latest single is dripping with confidence as she channels IDGAF energy. Ariana gets her message loud and clear as she sings, “Now I’m so done with caring what you think, no I won't hide underneath your projections or change my most authentic life.” As Ariana channels her unbothered queen energy she urges her fans and listeners to stop caring about the world’s projections of themselves when she croons, “Yes, and? Say that sh*t with your chest and be your own fu****g best, friends say that with your chest.”

Haters on the receiving end of Ariana’s wrath in her latest single

The Nickelodeon actress infamously got separated from her husband of two years Dalton Gomez last year. This spawned front-page headlines in gossip magazines and tabloids and the obvious chatter among fans. As if this alone was not enough, reports of Ariana Grande being involved with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater fueled the fire. While the tabloid and haters explored Ariana’s dating history and called her names after her divorce, she seems to have waited for the right opportunity to put out her side of the story and that happens to be in her latest single. “Your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose [D**k] I ride,” she sings. Mic drop!

Ariana’s upcoming album and other projects

Ariana Grande has her hands full with highly anticipated projects which will be released throughout 2024. After dropping her first studio album in more than three years tonight, Ariana will have Wicked to look forward to in which she plays Glinda, the good witch. Wicked: Part One hits theaters on November 27 later this year.

