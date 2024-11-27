Is Beyoncé Going To Be Billboard's Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century After Taylor Swift Got Ranked No 2?

Beyonce is expected to take the top spot on the Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century list. The speculations grew amongst the fans after Taylor Swift was ranked second on the list.

The list was dropped by Billboard on Wednesday, November 26, and alongside revealed that the names were the greatest pop icons in the past 25 years. The name in the first spot is to be announced next week.

However, the fans of Beyonce and Swift had been battling it out on the internet over who would take the top position. With the Bad Blood singer being placed on the second rank, the fans of the Single Ladies singer have rejoiced, expecting the musician to be at the top.

Meanwhile, Swift attained the second spot after pulling off a successful Eras Tour concert, which is set to end in December.

Moreover, the Billboard honoured the Anti-Hero singer by claiming that she grew from her country music roots to become one of the most successful pop icons of the country.

However, the fans of Swift showcased their disappointment on the social media platforms.

A user, on his X account, shared, “Taylor Swift has released or re-recorded 9 albums in the past 5 years.The eras tour has been the highest-grossing tour of all time. She has cleared the billboard multiple times and shatter records. She has made a huge economic impact. You’re telling me that isn’t #1 worthy?”

Another user reacted by stating, “Taylor Swift beats Beyoncé in sales, streams, touring, global impact, and award count... yet Billboard still gave Taylor #2; Billboard is such a joke.”

Meanwhile, the fans of Beyonce rejoiced. One of the supporters of the singer wrote, “We Won Queen Beyonce on Top.”

Previously, Billboard announced Beyonce as the top artist on the list in 2003.

