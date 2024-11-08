Beyonce Leads This Year’s Grammys With 11 Nominations, Her Country Single Texas Hold Em Dominates; Details Inside

Beyonce emerges as the reigning queen of this year’s Grammy with 11 nominations and swept all four country categories with her Cowboy Carter album. Other categories in which she’s made her mark includes album of the year, best country album and Song of the Year for Texas Hold Em.

Other nominations included best country solo performance for 16 Carriages, best country/duo performance II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus and best Americana performance for Ya Ya. After earning 99 nominations throughout her career she broke her tie with husband Jay Z who now stands at 89 total nods including one song from the Cowboy Carter album.

Beyonce is a legendary figure in the Hollywood music industry who has won a whopping 32 Grammys. Next to her would be Taylor Swift who became the first artist to have won Grammys for Album of The Year consecutively. The Maroon singer who is also nominated for The Tortured Poets Department created yet another history by being the first female artist to earn seven nods in the category.

Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s hit singles Fortnight feating Post Malone and Espresso are competing against Beyonce’s song in the Record of The Year Category. Meanwhile Carpenter’s Please, Please, Please is up in the Song of The Year race opposite Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy) and more.

Malone earned a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song Levii’s Jeans which featured Beyonce. The Single Ladies hitmakers takeover in not just American but Country music categories is something historic. Her five nods across country and American Roots fields come two months after she was snubbed at the CMA Awards where she didn’t earn a single nomination.