Is Bluey Coming Back With A New Episode After The Sign Special? Here's What We Know

Get ready for some excitement because Bluey is making a comeback! Disney+ has announced a new episode of the beloved animated series titled Surprise, set to stream on Saturday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. But that's not all—the episode will also air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel on Sunday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT, respectively.

While the plot remains a mystery, fans can expect another delightful adventure following the emotional rollercoaster of the recent season 3 special, "The Sign," which captivated viewers of all ages.

ALSO READ: Bluey Season 3 Introduces Ghost Basket on DisneyPlus; Teases Big Ghange For The Heeler Family: Checkout Details

Bluey's emotional The Sign special captivates viewers with extended storyline

The Sign, an emotional rollercoaster of an episode from Bluey, ran for a whopping 28 minutes, four times longer than the usual Bluey adventure. In this extended special, characters Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli navigate the ups and downs of Bandit's brother Radley's wedding to Frisky, all while facing the reality of the Heelers' impending move to a new city.

The title of the episode references the For Sale Sign outside their family home, symbolizing the major changes on the horizon. As Bandit starts a new job, the Heelers prepare to say goodbye to their beloved home, sparking mixed emotions among the family members. Bluey, in particular, struggles with the idea of leaving, while Chilli grapples with her own feelings about the move. It's a heartwarming yet bittersweet tale of love, family, and facing life's transitions head-on.

Bluey's The Sign episode sparks reaction

Bluey's The Sign left fans reeling, with one fan, Sam Gavin, admitting on X (formerly Twitter), "IIt wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Bluey’s The Sign absolutely fucked me up. My therapist isn’t gonna know what hit her. Sensational television. No I’m not joking. Bandit & Chilli are parenting goals. I love these characters so much. Fuck, man."

The emotional impact of the episode was palpable, drawing praise from viewers of all ages. The special premiere event, nicknamed Blue-chella by Disney Junior, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities like Bobby Brown, Stassi Schroeder, and Tia Mowry, along with their children. It was held during the same weekend as the iconic Coachella music festival, showcasing the widespread appeal and cultural significance of Bluey's heartfelt storytelling.

