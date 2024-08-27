RFK Jr Once Beheaded A Whale With A Chainsaw; ‘Gruesome’ Whale Story Resurfaces Online Amid Daughter Kick Kennedy's Rumored Romance With Ben Affleck

Dead animal stories do not leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alone. Another gruesome story about the former politician was unearthed this weekend, and Bobby has his daughter to thank for it. In an unusual turn of events, in light of Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Bobby’s 36-year-old daughter, Kick Kennedy, is rumored to be dating the Oscar winner.

The rumors, however, are just rumors as of now. A People source told the publication that the two are just hanging out. Another tipster, meanwhile, added, “I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Kick Kennedy? All About RFK Jr.’s Daughter Ben Affleck Was Seen Hanging Out With After Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Netizens' attempts to find concrete answers on the nature of the relationship between Affleck and Kennedy directed them toward an unrelated 2012 interview of the latter, where she tells a gruesome story of her father beheading a whale.

In an interview with Town & Country, Kick discussed her childhood memories—or trauma, one may say—about a time when her father, now 70, ran to Massachusetts’ Squaw Island beach with a chainsaw and brought home a washed-up whale’s head. The sea animal, per Kick, was tied to the top of their minivan, which Bobby then drove to New York with Kick and the rest of the family in the backseat.

Advertisement

The five-hour car ride from the famous political family’s Hyannis Port home was not a pleasant one for Kick, who was 6-years-old at the time.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” she recalled. Kick recounted in the interview that she and her family members all had plastic bags over their heads with mouth holes cut out for breathing.

Bobby Kennedy, for those who may not know, has a passion for studying animal skulls and bones.

The Town & Country story surfaced a few weeks after Bobby admitted to dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park in 2014 to stage it as a bicycle accident.

The politician, who recently dropped out of his independent presidential run and declared his support for Trump in the 2024 elections, said in an August 4 video that a decade ago he saw a young bear get hit by a car in front of him during a trip upstate in New York, so he loaded the dead grizzly into his vehicle intending to extract its meat. However, he did not have the time to stop at home between his hawking trip and a scheduled dinner in NYC, so he decided to dump it in the aforementioned park, thinking it would go unquestioned. The mysterious incident, however, did not go unquestioned. Instead, it became a national headline.

Advertisement

“Luckily, the story died down after a while,” Kennedy concluded.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Is Spending Time With Kick Kennedy Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez; Sources Share If Something's Brewing