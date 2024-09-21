'She Was In...': Cheryl Hines Enjoyed Emmys 2024 To The Fullest Days Before Husband RFK Jr.'s Scandal, Insider Reveals

Cheryl Hines was having fun at the Emmys 2024 afterparty just a few days before the reports of her husband RFK Jr.'s scandal broke out. Notably, she showed up at the Emmy Awards discernibly before news broke of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having an affair with a journalist. A New York Magazine report noted that Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was put on leave. The reason behind such a step was her affair with Kennedy, as per CNN.

As per People magazine, after the Emmy Awards on September 15, during the HBO/Max Primetime Emmy Awards afterparty at the San Vicente Bungalows, she was very lively at the Curb Your Enthusiasm table where Jeff Garlin sat down with Hines. The outlet's source confirmed, "She was in good spirits."

On September 19, a representative from New York Magazine confirmed that Nuzzi breached the rules while covering RFK Jr.'s presidential bid and having an affair with him. As the publication, it is "a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

The spokesman added that had they been informed about the intimacy sooner than it was, none of them would have allowed Nuzzi to continue reporting the campaign. They expressed their regret over the violation of their reader’s faith.

Meanwhile, Nuzzi told People that their relationship was not physical. She clarified that it was not a physical affair but accepted that the relationship indeed should have been declared to prevent further conflicts. She stated, “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Cheryl Hines's husband Kennedy, who had dropped out of the 2024 presidential contest in August, subsequently backed Donald Trump. Though neither Nuzzi nor New York Magazine directly mentioned Kennedy as the other person involved in the scandal, in the sources provided to CNN it was reportedly stated that the 70-year-old was the one in question.

However, a spokesperson for Kennedy told The Washington Post that he ever had only a single interview with Olivia Nuzzi about her article, The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign for which she approached Kennedy in November 2023. They met once.

