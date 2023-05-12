Is Doja Cat now ‘Emcee Flapchunks the Third’? Singer announces name change on Twitter

Did Doja Cat really just change her name, or is she trolling her fans and followers?

The singer took to her Twitter space earlier today, announced that from now on, she is not Doja Cat, but Emcee Flapchunks the Third.

“My stage name is no longer Doja Cat,” the 27-year-old said. “It’s Emcee Flapchunks the 3rd, and you’ll address me as such.”

Twitterati reacts to Doja Cat’s name change tweet

Some fans and followers seem to have ‘understood the assignment’ as they matched Doja Cat’s energy with hilarious replies. One user wrote, “I hope [you] have a bad day 'cause I have to change all my passwords from dojacathater to emceeflapchunkshater now.” Another user commented on the micro-blogging site, “Pls point me to Emcee Flapchunks the 1st and 2nd.”

On the other hand, some fans and followers urged the singer to stop trolling and release a new album instead.

Doja Cat’s fans have been excitedly waiting for her to drop the follow-up album to her 2021 album titled Planet Her. The new album is set to release later this week.

Doja Cat’s upcoming album

The genre-bending artist previously announced that her new album will be called Hellmouth. However, the Woman singer surprised her fans yet again when she said that her album is named something else entirely. “It’s not called ‘hEllMoUth’ either, it’s called ‘First of All,'” she wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “And yes I’m announcing the album title right now.”

Yesterday, the singer tweeted that her last two albums Hot Pink and Planet Her were just ‘cash grabs’ and that her audience seems to have fallen for it. “planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop,” she wrote.

Do you think Doja Cat really changed her name to Emcee Flapchunks the Third?

