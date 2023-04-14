Fans cannot keep calm after Doja Cat and SZA hint at a collaboration, here's everything you need to know

American musicians Doja Cat and SZA sparked rumours of a potential collaboration between the two after what they posted online. Fans started guessing what their cryptic tweets meant and whether they were hinting at a potential musical collaboration. Continue reading to know more about what happened and whether the two singers are actually collaborating.

Are Doja Cat and SZA collaborating?

The 27-year-old rapper posted a cryptic tweet, "@sza sis... I did something bad." Soon after, SZA replied, "Jesus.. what is it" to which Doja responded, "9 pm / 4.13.23." Ever since this Twitter interaction, netizens have been going abuzz with anticipation as they wait for what seems to be a potential music collaboration between the two popular musicians.

This won't be the first time Doja and the 33-year-old singer are working together with the two having collaborated on the hit song Kiss Me More, from Doja's 2021 album titled Planet Her. The song was a massive success on both radio and streaming platforms and is now certified 5x Platinum. Doja and SZA even won their first Grammy Award namely Best Pop Duo Performance for the collaboration.

Meanwhile, the official Spotify account tweeted, "hope everyone's hungry bc we're about to get fed all summer long," further sending fans into a tizzy. Doja even posted a clip of birds flying over the ocean with the caption, 9 pm @sza" on her Instagram. One user wrote, "SONG OF THE SUMMER IS HEREEE," while another said, "sza and doja coming for their 2nd grammy."

A third user asked, "IS THIS AN ANNOUNCEMENT?!!?" while the official Spotify account commented, "SHE CLEARED THE GRID [exclamation mark emoji] THIS IS SERIOUS [x3 exclamation mark emojis]." Another user showed their excitement saying, "SZA X DOJA TAKEOVER ONCE AGAIN." While one user said, "BRO MY GIRLS GETTING BACK TOGETHER," another replied, "Doja is bringing the 'Kiss Me More' vibes back [sparkles emoji]."

One netizen commented, "SZA AND DOJA CAT OMGGGGG MY TWO FAVS WHAATTT," while another felt, "my whole year has been officially made <3" A third quipped, "NATURE IS HEALINGGGGGGGG." Doja Cat recently cleared all her pictures from her Instagram account and started posting pictures of the ocean leading fans to believe her new album and era is coming soon.