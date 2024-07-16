Is From Season 3 Happening? Here's What Reports Say

The third installment of the horror series, From, has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline. Harold Perrineau, one of the actors in this show, recently tweeted about the release date on X (Formerly Twitter).

From premiered in 2022 on MGM+ (the former Epix), starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay. It quickly gathered a fan base, which led to the release of season two in 2023. The creepy and suspenseful plot kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Season 3 is coming

After Season 2 concluded, it was confirmed that there would be a Season 3. Fans couldn’t wait for more information to unravel. Perrineau just gave a very important update, stating that the new season will be ready by early fall. Earlier fans only knew it would be sometime during the fall of 2024; however, this narrows it down to a particular month.

When to expect the premiere

The announcement for early fall suggests that fans can expect the show to return around September or October 2024, as the autumn television season typically spans from September through December.

Filming for Season 3 started in December 2023, with the first trailer dropping in spring 2024, hinting at a fall release. The official X (Formerly Twitter) page of the show teased fans with the caption: "Are you strong enough?" indicating that viewers must be strong enough to be able to wait for the next few months.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, eager viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of From on MGM+. As we inch closer to the early Fall 2024 release, anticipation for season three keeps building up.

ALSO READ: Every Movie Trailer That Dropped During Super Bowl 2024: From Deadpool 3 To A Quiet Place Day One