Tracker Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything To Know

The procedural drama Tracker, starring Justin Hartley turned out to be a major success for CBS when it premiered earlier this year. The new season of the hit show is set to premiere later this year and here’s what we know so far about it.

When will Tracker Season 2 premiere?

Tracker Season 2 is set to release on CBS on October 27, 2024. However, the time it airs will depend on the location one is living in. On the East Coast, it will air after the NFL doubleheader at around 8:30 p.m. On the West Coast, it will air at 8:00 p.m.

CBS is using the NFL to increase the visibility of its scripted shows. Thus, leading to the unusual fall premiere of Tracker and other scripted dramas like The Equalizer.

A similar strategy was used by the network when it premiered the first season of Tracker, after the Super Bowl 2024, which led to the scripted drama becoming the No. 1 new show on television.

The new season will follow the same episodic procedural format as the first season. Still, there will be an increased focus on Colter’s dysfunctional family and his history of growing up in such a hostile environment, leading to a greater focus on character study.

What to expect in Tracker Season 2?

The executive producer of Tracker, Elwood Reid hinted recently at the Television Critics Association press tour that the new season will focus more on Colter’s family dynamics as well as have a greater role for Velma (Abby McEnany) and Reenie (Fiona Rene).

Though, the biggest question that every fan of the show has on their mind is whether Jensen Ackles will return to the show as Colt’s older brother Russel. Reid confirmed that Ackles will return to the show, though it isn’t certain for how many episodes.

The show will also have more episodes than the previous season. As confirmed by another producer on the show, the second season will have a total of 22 episodes while the first season had a total of 13 episodes. Thus, giving the show more time to expand on all the character arcs.

As of now, no trailer has been released for Tracker season 2. But since the October 27 release is confirmed, it will be available in a few months.

