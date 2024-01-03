Is Genoveva Casanova in hiding? Mistress of Prince Frederik reportedly goes undercover as Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicates

Queen Margrethe announced her abdication from the throne after serving 52 years as the Queen of Denmark. She made the announcement on New Year’s Eve, making way for her eldest son Prince Frederik to become the King of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe’s abdication announcement is said to be influenced by the future king of Denmark's cheating scandal.

Prince Frederik was seen socializing with a Spanish socialite, Genoveva Casanova back in October, thus jeopardizing his marriage of 19 years with Princess Mary.

The queen is said to cherish Princess Mary a lot and believes her to be an asset to the throne of Denmark.

British royal author, Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, “The Queen always thought Mary was a fantastic asset to the royal family and if she thought she might leave it would have been a disaster.”

“She will now hope that Frederik and Mary patch up any differences and work together as the new King and Queen,” he added.

Who is Genoveva Casanova who supposedly shook the Danish Monarchy and is she in hiding?

Genoveva Casanova is a Mexican-born 47-year-old former actress and model. She married Duke Cayetano Martínez of Spain in 2005. The couple divorced in 2007 but continue to be on good terms. Casanova has since been a well-known Spanish socialite.

Genoveva Casanova recently made the news after she was spotted spending quality time with the future king of Denmark, Prince Frederik. Lecturas, a Spanish magazine reported that the Prince of Denmark and Casanova attended an art exhibition together and enjoyed a late-night dinner at a restaurant. Since news about Queen Margrethe’s announcement to step down from the throne and Prince Frederik soon to be assuming responsibility as the King of Denmark surfaced, Casanova is believed to have gone into hiding.

Journalist Susanna Griso said on Espejo Público, “Her friends have told me that she is having a very bad time of it.”

“She is hiding right now and has turned off her mobile phone because she doesn't want anyone to call her,” she added.

Genoveva Casanova had previously denied any rumors of an affair between herself and Prince Frederik.

Casanova is reported to be currently putting up at the Palace of Arbaizenea in San Sebastian.

Genoveva Casanova says great love is worth the fall in a resurfaced interview

An old interview of Genoveva Casanova has surfaced online amid her romance and eventual fallout rumors with Prince Frederik, soon-to-be King Frederik X of Denmark.

In the resurfaced video, Casanova claims herself to be a person who loves with intensity while adding that if things do not work out in love it is still worth it.

She seems to be referencing her failed marriage with Duke Cayetano Martínez de Irujo of Spain.

