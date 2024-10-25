Is Hugh Jackman Really Dating Actress Sutton Foster? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Since Hugh Jackman’s split from ex-wife Deborah Lee Furness, many of his fans are surely interested in knowing if he has someone new in his life. The actor has not said anything about his love life but the sources have revealed to Page Six that he is dating actress, Sutton Foster.

An insider revealed to the aforementioned publication that the Deadpool & Wolverine star and the Younger actress are “in love,” but they have been keeping their reported relationship a secret.

the duo prefers staying out of the public eye but they are inseparable from one another, according to sources. An insider revealed to the outlet about both the individuals spending time together and that they are a normal couple but, “they are just in private.” The insider revealed them sneaking around as well.

According to the publication’s report, the Logan star watched his alleged beau’s show in August titled, Once Upon A Mattress. Just like Jackman, Foster was also married before.

She had tied the knot with screenwriter, Ted Griffin, who also worked on Ocean’s Eleven. The pair also share a child together. She filed for divorce after being married to Griffin for a decade. She reportedly put her Tuxedo Park, situated in New York, home for sale for USD 2.2 million.

Previously the sources told the publication that Foster and Jackman were connected when they worked with one another on a Broadway project titled, The Music Man. The shows were presented from December 2021 until January 2023.

An insider previously told the outlet, “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” adding, “They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

The Broadway actress has previously spoken about Jackman with Vogue. She praised him and said he had “an impeccable reputation of being a hardest working” individual, who is, “incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him.”

Foster stated that he had become one of her “best friends,” which surprised her because one usually hopes that they get along with their co-stars. She mentioned that they spent Memorial Day with their families and said that it was “fun” meeting new friends after turning 40 years old.

