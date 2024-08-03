Hugh Jackman Reflects On Reuniting With Ke Huy Quan 25 Years After Working In X-Men Movie: 'Cool To See Him And...'

Hugh Jackman recently shared an emotional anecdote about his reunion with actor Ke Huy Quan, 25 years after their on-screen collaboration on the 2000 superhero movie X-Men. The Deadpool & Wolverine movie actor met Quan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, in Los Angeles.

Jackman shared a sweet photo of himself from Feige’s ceremony, in which he is standing alongside Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom movie actor, as they both posing for the camera.

He captioned the Instagram post, "25 years later … #deadpoolandwolverine #xmen," celebrating the time since they collaborated on X-Men. In that film, the Logan movie actor made his breakout debut as Wolverine, while Quan contributed by choreographing fight sequences as part of the stunt team.

Jackman revealed in a voiceover on the post that "One of the things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years that I’ve been playing Wolverine," he said referencing his new superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine.

He then shared, "I saw Ke Huy Quan — and of course, he won an Oscar recently, and his story is incredible, and his career is incredible — and we saw each other, and we embraced because we worked together on X-Men."

Jackman mentioned that Quan was on the stunt team in X-Men and was "incredible." The actor said he learned a lot about how to do action movies and how to perform stunts by starring in this project, noting, "It was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect."



Ke Huy Quan also posted a series of photos on social media, including one picture of himself with Hugh Jackman from their reunion. He also wrote a lengthy note in the caption, revealing that he saw Deadpool & Wolverine, claiming it was "awesome." The actor further noted that he recently ran into Jackman, explaining that the last time he saw him was "24 years ago" on the set of Bryan Singer's X-Men when he first trained to play Wolverine.

He concluded, "He is just as nice as I remembered. Huge congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo," followed by clap images.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is now out in theaters. The film features Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Morena Baccarin, among more talented actors.