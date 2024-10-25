Bruce Springsteen Supports Kamala Harris With Georgia Rally Performance; Warns US About 'American Tyrant' Donald Trump

While at a rally for Kamala Harris in Georgia, Bruce Springsteen made a striking endorsement, stating that he backed her chances of winning the presidential election in 2024. The singer described Donald Trump as a tyrant who seeks complete power over democracy.

Before Harris took the stage, the legendary singer-songwriter sang his famous songs The Promised Land and Land of Hope and Dreams. Springsteen then explained why he has chosen to support Harris and Tim Walz, and not Trump.

As per TMZ, he said, "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant. He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American."

Springsteen then introduced himself, declaring that he supports Walz and Harris for president and vice president of the U.S., explaining that Harris endorses the law, the orderly change of government, and women’s rights. He added, "[Harris] wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens."

He further assured that his decision reflects his appreciation of leaders who adhere to the democratic traditions of the United States of America and are actively committed to its unity and democracy.

He offered a comparison between the Harris-Walz campaign and the Trump campaign. He explained that the reason for Harris's candidacy is that she could become the 47th president, whereas in the case of Trump, he is only after the presidency to attain absolute authority in a dictatorship style where democracy would cease to exist.

Springsteen finally urged, "I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way to join me." According to him, Trump is alien to the values of America, its past, as well as what being an American really stands for.

Other than Bruce Springsteen, Kamala Harris has received major support from celebrities like Eminem, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift, and countless other high-profile stars, while Trump has recently gained the support of Mel Gibson. Most recently, Barack Obama and Eminem showed up at the Detroit rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on October 22. Queen B is also expected to partake in a rally for Harris in Houston.

