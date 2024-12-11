Is Jana Kramer’s Husband Allen Russell Against His Wife Doing Intimate Scenes Onscreen? Find out

Allan Russell seems to have strong opinions about his wife, who is also an actress, Jana Kramer, performing intimate scenes onscreen. The couple discussed this topic on her iHeart podcast Whine Down.

Kramer and Russell spoke about a recent Yellowstone episode on the podcast, which featured an intimate scene between Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri. Russell was clear with his take on the matter, saying that his wife should not take roles requiring her to get intimate with another actor.

He said, “There’s no part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that. Never.” The actress reacted by asking him what he would do if Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, had her audition and book a role that required such a scene.

Russell responded by saying that he would go “Tommy Lee on everyone.” He added, “I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You need to change that scene. Well, this is for the good of your health—you need to change this scene.’”

The actress then asked her husband if he would tell her to turn down any role, no matter how huge, because of an intimate scene. Russell responded by saying that he would not let her do that scene, explaining that it is not good for a marriage.

Russell said that, especially as a man who is not in the acting field, it’s hard, adding, “Therefore, that’s my opinion based on [the fact that] I’m not in that world. You can keep smiling and laughing if you want. But let’s flip it. Let’s flip it, because we always do that.”

When Russell pondered how Kramer might react if he were in the same position as an actor, she expressed that she believed there was nothing wrong with it.

She recalled dating actors in the past who had performed intimate scenes, describing it as the most “uncomfortable thing.” She added, “Like when I’m giving Turtle a hand job on Entourage, it’s so uncomfortable. I’m literally taking my hand and rubbing his leg. The motion of it—it’s the most uncomfortable—it’s not sexy.”

The actress gave more examples of situations where she had to shoot intimate scenes. Her spouse, however, shared that he didn’t care, adding, “If you’re locking eyes with another man and you’re f***ing naked…”

At this point, Kramer stated that the actors are not entirely naked. Russell countered, saying that one can still see everything, to which the actress clarified that she was wearing lingerie in the scene from Gaslit.

Her husband asked her not to remind him and told her to stop bringing those things up. The two continued going back and forth until the actress said she literally couldn’t “win.” Russell, with a chuckle, replied, “No, you can’t win, so don’t try.”

