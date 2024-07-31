'It Was Difficult': Jana Kramer Reveals Her Kids And Parents All Got COVID Days Before Her Wedding

Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Jana Kramer and Allan Russell's wedding. During an episode of her Whine Down podcast on July 29, the 40-year-old country star shared how their big day almost got derailed by a COVID-19 scare. A whirlwind of stress and sickness hit Kramer and her 43-year-old Scottish soccer player husband days before their wedding at Carnell Estate. They still managed to make beautiful memories despite the chaos.

The ups and downs of Jana Kramer's wedding to Allan Russell

On Monday's episode of her Whine Down podcast, Russell joined the country music star, who said that she is sure their children and parents got COVID-19 before they got married. Kramer and Russell share a four-month-old son, Roman James. She also shares two children with ex-husband Mike Caussin: five-year-old Jace Joseph and eight-year-old Jolie Rae.

When Kramer and the Scottish soccer player exchanged their "I Dos" at Carnell Estate on Saturday, July 13, she admitted she wanted everything to be perfect. One of her fears was that people would become sick at the celebration, the One Tree Hill alum said.

Kramer said that things took a turn for the worse after Russell's father picked up their family from the airport, when he was coughing noticeably. "It wasn't just him coughing. There were a lot of people coughing on the airplane to Glasgow,” she said. It turned out that Russell's father had been "hacking up a lung" in a "little" car with inadequate ventilation.

Jana Kramer’s struggle with sick kids and COVID concerns

Jana Kramer remembers thinking everything was fine until Russell's father told her he had a fever the next day. When Jolie started coughing, the situation quickly escalated, and soon all three kids had high fevers. "Oh, s---. Here we go," Kramer thought as the kids fell ill. She shared that, eventually, all three children were sick, with fevers reaching 104 degrees.

After that, she confirmed the children were suffering from croup and COVID. Furthermore, Kramer reported that her father Martin and mother Nora tested positive for COVID after being with her three children. “So I'm pretty sure it was COVID.”

Kramer admitted it was challenging to have sick kids at her wedding but expressed her desire for them to have memorable experiences. Although nothing could have changed the situation, Allan Russell said the kids just weren't feeling well. Kramer said, "That broke my heart," but they still made an effort to include the kids in the celebrations, though they couldn't go to Edinburgh.

"I regret not having help at that moment because it was just us," Kramer said. The children's fevers spiked on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

According to Kramer, she was anxious and worried that she would get sick “before the big wedding day and on the honeymoon.” She continued, “I became an insomniac for the rest of the vacation because I would just wake up with anxiety and then sweat like a bucket.”

I felt bad for the kids during that part of the trip. They weren't feeling good,” she said. Looking back, however, they don't remember that. She revealed that they remembered the castles and all the fun stuff.

