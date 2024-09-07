Jennifer Lopez Catches Up With Matt Damon At Unstoppable Afterparty Amid Her Divorce Proceedings With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon have both been close to Ben Affleck. While the actress had been married to Affleck for two years, Damon has been one of the closest friends to the Justice Legue star.

At the afterparty of the Unstoppable film, Lopez and Damon caught up with each other, and the sources revealed that the Hollywood star had deep and long conversations at the event. The duo also posed for group pictures at the party, which was hosted at the EPOCH Kitchen and Bar. Meanwhile, Damon was joined by his wife Luciana Damon and his co-star, Don Cheadle.

As per the sources who witnessed the celebrities at the party, they revealed to the media portal, “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation.” The insiders also claimed that while JLo and Damon were talking to each other, they laughed and then for a while they looked seriously indulged in conversation.

While the cast and crew of the Unstoppable film enjoyed their night at the party, the only person missing was Affleck, who had taken the producer’s role for the project.

As for the film, it is the real-life story of the wrestler, Anthony Robbles, who had only one leg by birth. Robbles went on to win the NCAA award in 2011. Lopez played the role of Robbles’ mother in the movie, while Damon co-produced the film alongside his longtime pal, Affleck.

Speaking about her role in the movie, Lopez, in a recent interview, shared, "I think it was my job really to help her feel safe.” She further added, "Both of them, Anthony and Judy, to feel safe and kind of put this in our hands and trust us with all the information that they could give us and know that we wouldn't misuse it in any way, but only use it to tell their story in the best and most beautiful way that it deserved. Because it is one of the most beautiful, most inspiring stories I think I've ever seen on screen."

Meanwhile, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, after two years of their marriage. After months of conspiracy theories, the sources confirmed the split of the couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2022 after dating for a year.

