Jennifer Lopez Backs Kamala Harris at Rally, Criticizes Trump’s MSG Event as 'Offensive to Humanity'

Jennifer Lopez rallied support for Kamala Harris at a Las Vegas event, criticizing recent remarks made at a Donald Trump event as offensive and divisive. The pop icon voiced her disappointment with comments from speakers at Trump’s Madison Square Garden gathering, where speakers reportedly made racist jokes, including derogatory comments about Puerto Rico. Addressing the crowd, Lopez shared how those statements hurt not just Puerto Ricans but also “anyone of decent character” and “humanity” as a whole, reports Deadline.

In her speech, Lopez, herself of Puerto Rican descent, strongly defended her identity and heritage, pointing out that Puerto Ricans are Americans. “I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here,” she stated, emphasizing her connection to the U.S. and her pride in her heritage. Lopez went on to connect her journey as an entertainer to the vice president’s, saying both have had to break through societal expectations. She shared how, early in her career, she was typecast in stereotypical roles, such as a maid or “the loud Latina.” Lopez argued that, like her, many Americans simply want the opportunity to show their potential.

According to Lopez, Trump’s Madison Square Garden event showcased divisive rhetoric that targeted the Puerto Rican community. One speaker, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage,” causing backlash from various entertainers of Puerto Rican descent. Hinchcliffe’s comments became part of Harris’ campaign, with celebrities like LeBron James also voicing criticism. Prominent Puerto Rican entertainers, including Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Rita Moreno, responded with an op-ed, defending the island’s people and talent, saying, “You might be surprised whom some people consider trash."

During her speech, Lopez spoke about the stakes of the upcoming election and why she supports Harris. She highlighted Harris as a leader who understands the struggles faced by Americans of diverse backgrounds and seeks to open doors for all. Lopez acknowledged her generally non-combative nature, emphasizing that she didn’t aim to bring anyone down but felt strongly about her message. She concluded by underscoring Harris’ career-long dedication to her principles and the communities she represents.

Lopez urged the crowd to make their voices heard in the election, saying, “Your voice and your vote matter.” The Las Vegas rally ended with an emotional appeal for unity and understanding amid heightened tensions ahead of the election.

