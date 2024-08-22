Jennifer Lopez Divorce: Actress Reveals Official Date Of Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez’ and Ben Affleck’s whirlwind romance finally came to a halt. On April 26, 2024, J.Lo marked the end of their union. Incidentally, this happens to be the same day as when they celebrated their over-photographed wedding in Georgia two years earlier following an impromptu marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

However, many had seen it coming. Rumors about their imminent breakup started circulating around May 2024 after the couple ceased being seen together publicly. She walked the Met Gala red carpet solo with her head held high even though she was one of its hosts. He did not show up for Atlas premieres in Los Angeles and Mexico City which were attended by his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. These public absences heightened suspicions that something was wrong between them.

Insiders told Page Six that despite his strong desire to get out of the relationship, Affleck described the past two years as like a high-temperature hallucination. By summer from spring both are leading separate lives. While Affleck remained on the West Coast taking care of his work affairs and moving away from their joint house, Lopez only seemed interested in her European vacation with girls.

Lopez does not mention any prenuptial agreement in her divorce petition, although unverified reports indicate there may have been none signed between them at all. She chose not to ask for spousal maintenance as well as requested that support be denied to him too. They have no children who were born during their marriage but she has three kids from her previous partner while he has five from prior relationships.

Despite breaking up with each other, both couples tried maintaining an amicable situation for their kids’ sake; according to an insider close to them who said that they’re ready for what’s next. The star’s former husband Marc Anthony is the father of her twins Max and Emme 16, while Affleck has three children with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

This brought to a close a very public relationship that started with huge fanfare leaving one to wonder what will happen next for both individuals.

