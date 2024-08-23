Jane Fonda Predicted The Downfall Of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Marriage And Gave A ‘Stark Warning’ Months Ago

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck and pop sensation Jennifer Lopez are heading for divorce finally after months of speculation surrounding trouble in their union. According to TMZ, the Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Argo star on August 20. She filed legal documents in L.A. County Superior Court.

Social media users now recalled a very clear warning sign that Lopez's friend, veteran actress Jane Fonda, envisioned about their relationship. As their divorce news continues to make headlines, fans have also brought to light what Fonda had predicted about their union in the Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which premiered in February 2024.

"Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging," she added back then.

The Oscar winner and Lopez have been friends since they were costars on 2005's Monster-in-Law. Fonda said that she really wanted the union to work and upon talking about their excessive PDA moments, Lopez laughed off the comments and said: "That's just us living our life."

However, Fonda did not stop there. She even brings up the pictures of Affleck looking bored at the 2023 Grammys, which became a viral meme. "I got real scared, you know, with all that s--t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" Fonda said before Lopez defended her then-husband.

Perhaps Fonda's life experiences and wisdom could have foreseen the split, as sources from TMZ claim that this time, there is no way it will work out and that it is truly over between them. "Things have gotten so bad that they’re not even talking anymore," said a source.

Furthermore, an insider told People earlier this month, “They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh.” The next step in the divorce proceedings will be to see what Affleck has to say about the situation. Meanwhile, Lopez will now prioritize her kids and focus on her forthcoming projects.

The ex-couple do not have children together, but they have a blended family that includes Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the children Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is available on Prime Video to watch.

