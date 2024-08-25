Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Say She Tried Saving Marriage With Ben Affleck But He Has A ‘Darkness’ None Can Fix

It looks like not all second chances work! Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez and actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck are going through a heartbreaking divorce after merely two years of marriage. The actress filed for divorce on August 20 without a lawyer ending months of speculations of trouble brewing in their marriage since May 2024.

While fans and the media weren't surprised by the news, JLo's close friends had long told Page Six that the singer and actress harbored dreams she could save the marriage despite the two living apart since April 2024.

“She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” one pal told the outlet. Friends desperately hoped that Affleck would join Lopez in the Hamptons for her 55th birthday last month, which she celebrated with friends and family at a “Bridgerton”-themed bash, but Affleck never came. (this could have been a good way to earn brownie points from Lopez).

According to Page Six, Affleck has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where sources told us he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of failed presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Oscar winner did not show any interest in mending the marriage or even reconciling with Lopez, who he claimed was the love of his life according to PEOPLE reports previously.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the sources who were her pals added, “She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” said one Hollywood source who knows the couple. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Gushed About Having ‘Mrs Affleck’ As Official Name After Ben Affleck Wedding

Moreover, the source also stated that the kind of love Lopez wanted was not within Affleck's emotional bandwidth to provide, as he has a darkness in him that no one can fix. Not even his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, nor the fame and money he has today could alleviate that feeling.

Sources supported JLo and said that she fought against the world for their union, believing that their love could conquer it all. There were several people, fans, and tabloid reports who ridiculed her, insisting their marriage wouldn’t last, but she dismissed them.

Advertisement

Even Jane Fonda, who has been a close friend of Lopez, predicted the red flags in their marriage (considering it was their second time together, following their relationship back in the 2000s).

However, Affleck let her down and hurt her. The actress has now asked to remove Affleck from her last name, according to PEOPLE. Ultimately, Lopez filed for divorce on the second anniversary of the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, Atlanta.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Doing It on My Own’: Jennifer Lopez Represents Herself Without a Lawyer In Ben Affleck Divorce Filing