Of late tabloids have been buzzing about Hollywood's most gorgeous and gossip-worthy couple, Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, and actor Ben Affleck. Beyond their massive star status and incredible careers in showbiz, they have always been making headlines for their personal life.

The couple, whose marriage had been in the news since May 2024 with rumors of trouble brewing, has finally come to an end. On August 20, 2024, JLo marked the end of their union by filing for divorce after two years of being together and their separation date is mentioned as April 26, 2024.

However, while Affleck hasn't given any public statement yet, according to sources from the Daily Mail, Ben Affleck’s problems went public in a big way on August 21, 2024, when fellow actor Mindy Kaling gave a shoutout at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Kaling, like Affleck, is from Massachusetts, and as host of the DNC’s third day, she name-dropped her home state. “I love you, Massachusetts!” Kaling said. “Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it. Go Sox! Go, Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there. Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world.” she added.

The comedian also validated Affleck's love of another Massachusetts landmark, adding, "Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!" For context, Affleck is known for his love for the franchise Dunkin Donuts.

The actor also starred in a commercial for the franchise that aired during the Super Bowl previously alongside a 2020 photo of him dropping an order of coffee that went viral and became a meme.

According to Buzz Feed, he once said that his ideal order at the franchise would be iced coffee, milk ( preferably almond), and two sugars, sometimes Splenda.

Coming to how his love for the franchise grew, the actor credited it says it all to his adolescence time when he would be getting munchkins or coffee with his friends.

Meanwhile, apart from Mindy, the convention was hosted by Kerry Washington, Ana Navarro, and Tony Goldwyn as well. DNC, which started on August 19, ran till August 22. Nearly 50,000 visitors reportedly attended the convention. The theme of the event was For the People, For Our Future.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried to salvage her marriage with Ben Affleck, but the actor did not make any efforts on his part. Amid the singer’s filing for divorce from the actor on August 20, a source told People that she decided to part ways with her husband of two years after coming to the painful conclusion that “it’s time to move on.”

The actress filed the divorce without a lawyer and opted for a process known as pro se. According to PEOPLE, this choice was likely driven by Lopez's desire to close this chapter of her life as quickly as possible.

