'Don't Say Sorry, We Love You': Jennifer Lopez Reunites With the Fan That Brought Her to Tears; See the Heartfelt Moment Here

It would be an understatement to say that Jennifer Lopez has been going through a roller coaster in 2024, from the cancellations of her This is Me...Live Tour to her Divorce with Ben Affleck. So it was no surprise that a stranger's kind words left the singer crying. During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the Selena actress shared the heartfelt incident with the rest of the guests and the audience.

While talking about the cancellation of her tour, she said, "I would like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out." Lopez revealed that in the UK she spoke to fans who had been looking forward to seeing This is Me...Live. She explained, "I actually saw fans here who told me, this was actually very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday they were like, ‘oh I had tickets to go see you,’ and I was like, ‘I'm so sorry’." It is what the fan said in response to the apology that touched the star. Jennifer added, "And he was like, ‘don't say sorry. We love you.’ I started crying right away."

To her surprise, the stranger she met a day ago was in attendance at the live taping of the talk show. Instantly, Jenny from the block singer got up to give a hug to him. Telling him, "I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel and I've never done that before. I’m sorry." To which the fan replied, "I understand, JLo we understand." Once the 55-year-old returned to her seat, she was left visibly emotional, claiming, she's "holding it together."

Back in May when Jennifer Lopez had announced the cancellation of her much-awaited tour in a statement, revealing she wanted to take "time off to be with her children, family, and close friends,"

