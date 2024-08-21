Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce: What's Next For the Exes? Future Projects Explored

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck and pop sensation Jennifer Lopez have reportedly been grappling with the slow breakdown of their marriage for the past few months. During this challenging time, both have appeared to channel their emotions into work and various upcoming projects.

Affleck and Lopez first met in 2001 while filming Gigli, and by November 2002, they were engaged. Although they split in 2003 and moved on to other relationships, they eventually found their way back to each other. Dubbed "Bennifer" by the tabloids when they first began dating in the early 2000s, the couple rekindled their romance after two decades and tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas. On August 20, 2022, exactly two years ago, they celebrated their love with a grand ceremony in Georgia following their Las Vegas nuptials.

However, just two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, as reported by the BBC. In the months leading up to their divorce, the couple sold their Beverly Hills home.

Now, both Affleck and Lopez seem to be focusing on their respective future projects as they move forward.

Ben Affleck’s future projects

One of the most talked-about ventures is Affleck reuniting with Matt Damon for not just one but two Netflix films. It's exciting to see how far Affleck and Damon have come from their elementary school friendship to soaring high in Hollywood. After collaborating on the 2023 movie Air, the two are now working on a crime thriller titled RIP and another thriller titled Animals.

In RIP, the duo will not only co-star but also produce the film under their artist-led studio, Artists Equity, which they founded in 2022. Damon is set to star in Animals, directed by Affleck. While the plots for both films remain under wraps, the anticipation is high. In addition to these two projects, Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity has acquired the sequel rights to The Accountant from Warner Bros., with plans to bring the film to Amazon MGM.

In May, Affleck was filming the sequel to his popular 2016 action movie The Accountant, where he reprises his role as Christian Wolff, a math prodigy employed by nefarious clients. The sequel's premise is: “When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff to solve the murder.”

Additionally, Affleck is producing two more films: The Instigators, directed by Doug Liman and starring Damon and Casey Affleck, and Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, and Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. Both movies are scheduled for release later this year.

Jennifer Lopez’s future projects

Jennifer Lopez created a buzz among fans in February with the release of her film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, a visual album musical film that complements her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, her first solo record in a decade. The project was accompanied by a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which chronicles the making of the film and album.

In May, Lopez announced the cancellation of her This Is Me... Live summer tour, her first tour in five years, amidst swirling rumors about her separation. Despite this, she kicked off the tour in June.

Now, at 55, Lopez is refocusing on her career and is set to star in a new adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Directed by Bill Condon and featuring Diego Luna, the film is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon through their studio, Artists Equity. Additionally, Lopez is collaborating with Affleck on Unstoppable.

