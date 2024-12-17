Is Jessica Jones Coming Back? Find Out As Krysten Ritter and Marvel Exec Spill Beans On Her MCU Future

Krysten Ritter is "open" to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ritter was speaking to a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 interview when she responded to Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation Brad Winderbaum, who showed great interest in bringing back Jessica Jones. Ritter refers to the statement from Brad Winderbaum as exciting and claims that she will be ready to go anytime Marvel is ready.

Jessica Jones is a part of the Defenders initiative by Marvel. Upon being asked at the D23 Brazil fan expo which Defender he’d like to see come back to the MCU, Winderbaum promptly answered Jessica Jones. The Breaking Bad actress responded to ComicBook, saying, "Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?"

She added, "Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."

Melissa Rosenberg originally developed the show. It ran for three critically acclaimed seasons from 2015 to 2019 and originally streamed on Netflix. Ritter portrayed the title character, a superhero who was now a private investigator and part of an overall storyline that ended with The Defenders. The show combined Jessica Jones with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist in the crossover. Stars such as David Tennant, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Mike Colter, Wil Traval, Erin Moriarty, and more are featured in the show alongside Ritter.

Advertisement

Though Netflix has canceled the Marvel series with Disney+ now being its streaming home, The Defenders characters are making a comeback in the MCU. For instance, 2025 will mark the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, in Daredevil: Born Again.

As the MCU continues to usher back fan-favorite heroes, Krysten Ritter's excitement about the prospect of Jessica Jones' future makes fans even more excited for the new phase of Marvel.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More